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🚌 Lee’s Summit MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Lee’s Summit has some solid transportation roles right now, from state highway work to hands-on diesel repair. Good mix of steady government jobs and high-earning mechanic work.
Traffic Specialist (Permits) - KC District
- Employer: State of Missouri (MoDOT)
- Location: 600 NE Colbern Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64086
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll review and approve permits for work on state right of way, check traffic control plans, and inspect work zones out in the field. Good fit if you have MoDOT or highway/traffic experience and want a career-ladder role with strong state benefits, pension, and paid leave.
Maintenance Worker: Signing and Striping
- Employer: State of Missouri (MoDOT)
- Location: 3050 NE Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO 64064
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level to senior track role keeping highways safe: pothole patching, sign and guardrail repair, mowing, snow plowing, and traffic control. Great if you like hands-on outdoor work, can get a CDL Class B, and want steady hours plus overtime and state benefits.
Mobile Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: DFW Diesel Service / Superior Towing
- Location: Lee's Summit, MO (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $32.00/hour
Road-service role working on semi trucks and trailers at customer yards and on calls, with 24/7 on-call expectations and 2 weeks of paid training in Dallas (hotel provided). Best for an experienced tech (3+ years) who can handle air/brake work, leaks, DPF/DEF issues, tires, clutches, and A/C and wants to earn more by putting in serious hours.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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