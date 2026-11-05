🚌 Lee’s Summit MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lee’s Summit has some solid transportation roles right now, from state highway work to hands-on diesel repair. Good mix of steady government jobs and high-earning mechanic work.

Employer: State of Missouri (MoDOT)

State of Missouri (MoDOT) Location: 600 NE Colbern Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll review and approve permits for work on state right of way, check traffic control plans, and inspect work zones out in the field. Good fit if you have MoDOT or highway/traffic experience and want a career-ladder role with strong state benefits, pension, and paid leave.

Employer: State of Missouri (MoDOT)

State of Missouri (MoDOT) Location: 3050 NE Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level to senior track role keeping highways safe: pothole patching, sign and guardrail repair, mowing, snow plowing, and traffic control. Great if you like hands-on outdoor work, can get a CDL Class B, and want steady hours plus overtime and state benefits.

Employer: DFW Diesel Service / Superior Towing

Location: Lee's Summit, MO (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $32.00/hour

Road-service role working on semi trucks and trailers at customer yards and on calls, with 24/7 on-call expectations and 2 weeks of paid training in Dallas (hotel provided). Best for an experienced tech (3+ years) who can handle air/brake work, leaks, DPF/DEF issues, tires, clutches, and A/C and wants to earn more by putting in serious hours.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.