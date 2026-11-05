🚌 Saint Joseph MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL Openings

Saint Joseph has some solid driving options right now, from home-daily routes to high-earning OTR gigs. If you’ve got a CDL A (or you’re a recent grad), there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Sysco notes excellent pay and strong benefits)

Home daily shuttle run moving doubles (and sometimes triples) between Sysco sites, with occasional unloading on routes. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, healthcare, retirement, stock discounts, uniforms, and training for long-term growth.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: St Joseph, MO (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually (team), $5,000/week minimum average when working

OTR dry van hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a niche lane with all miles paid, detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, and paid cargo/liability insurance. You’ll need a passport and at least 2 years’ experience to roll with this entertainment-focused carrier.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $1,300–$1,500 per week, ~1,800 miles/week

Great for recent CDL A grads: paid OTR training, then you move to a home-daily night shift with set days off (Tue/Wed or Wed/Thu). You’ll run steady freight, do pre/post-trip inspections, and stay in touch with dispatch; clean record and DOT drug screen required.

If one of these fits your life—home daily, big OTR money, or a solid start as a new grad—click through, read the full details, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.