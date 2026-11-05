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St. Louis
🎨 St. Louis Arts & Design Jobs with Multiple Creative Openings
6 days ago
St. Louis has some solid creative roles open right now, from agency-style copywriting to government design work and in-home decor consulting.
Here are a few standout Arts, Design & Media jobs hiring in St. Louis, MO:
Graphic Designer/Photographer – NGA Support
- Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $119,000
- Key requirement: Top Secret/SCI security clearance (U.S. citizenship required)
- Why it’s interesting: Support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) with high-end design and photography. You’ll work on layouts, large and small format printing, signage, and on-scene photography (events, investigations, award ceremonies) using Adobe Creative Cloud and Nikon gear provided by the government.
Senior Copywriter (CheckMark)
- Employer: Nestlé Purina North America (CheckMark in-house agency)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,694.30 – $97,424 per year
- Bonus: Yes
- Requirements: Bachelor’s degree; 3+ years professional experience, including 1+ year in copywriting; online portfolio required
- Why it’s interesting: Agency-style work with big-company stability. You’ll concept and write for digital, social, eCommerce, video, promotions, and packaging for pet brands, collaborating with creative and strategy teams and owning projects from idea through production.
Interior Design Consultant
- Employer: calico
- Location: St. Louis, MO 63131 (in-store and in-home)
- Type: Part-time (24–28 hrs/week, 4 days; Saturdays required)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour + potential sales incentives
- Perks (eligibility varies by hours/tenure): Medical/dental/vision for full-time, paid time off, 401(k), FSA, mileage reimbursement, and employee discount
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role for someone who loves textiles, color, and interiors. You’ll help customers design custom window treatments, bedding, and upholstery both in the store and in their homes, with training provided on fabrics and sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new creative roles pop up here all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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