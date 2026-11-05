🎨 St. Louis Arts & Design Jobs with Multiple Creative Openings

St. Louis has some solid creative roles open right now, from agency-style copywriting to government design work and in-home decor consulting.

Here are a few standout Arts, Design & Media jobs hiring in St. Louis, MO:

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $119,000

Key requirement: Top Secret/SCI security clearance (U.S. citizenship required)

(U.S. citizenship required) Why it’s interesting: Support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) with high-end design and photography. You’ll work on layouts, large and small format printing, signage, and on-scene photography (events, investigations, award ceremonies) using Adobe Creative Cloud and Nikon gear provided by the government.

Employer: Nestlé Purina North America (CheckMark in-house agency)

(CheckMark in-house agency) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,694.30 – $97,424 per year

Bonus: Yes

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree; 3+ years professional experience, including 1+ year in copywriting ; online portfolio required

Bachelor’s degree; professional experience, including ; Why it’s interesting: Agency-style work with big-company stability. You’ll concept and write for digital, social, eCommerce, video, promotions, and packaging for pet brands, collaborating with creative and strategy teams and owning projects from idea through production.

Employer: calico

Location: St. Louis, MO 63131 (in-store and in-home)

(in-store and in-home) Type: Part-time (24–28 hrs/week, 4 days; Saturdays required)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour + potential sales incentives

+ potential sales incentives Perks (eligibility varies by hours/tenure): Medical/dental/vision for full-time, paid time off, 401(k) , FSA, mileage reimbursement, and employee discount

Medical/dental/vision for full-time, paid time off, , FSA, mileage reimbursement, and employee discount Why it’s interesting: Hands-on role for someone who loves textiles, color, and interiors. You’ll help customers design custom window treatments, bedding, and upholstery both in the store and in their homes, with training provided on fabrics and sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new creative roles pop up here all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.