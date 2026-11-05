📅 Genealogy lock-in with Kathleen Brandt and after-hours research

📅 Genealogy lock-in: trace your family’s migration story

Join genealogist Kathleen Brandt for an in-person evening at the Midwest Genealogy Center exploring how migration shaped American families.

You’ll learn ways to track your ancestors along trails, rivers, and shifting borders using often-overlooked records. After the main talk, there will be optional 30-minute breakout sessions plus extended after-hours library research time so you can dig into your own family history with access to resources.

Cost: $15 per ticket

Format: In-person only

More info & registration: https://www.mymcpl.org/genealogy/programs/mgc-lock-in

If you’re curious about genealogy or already deep into family research, this is a focused evening to learn new techniques and make real progress on your tree.