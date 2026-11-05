Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN

📅 Genealogy lock-in with Kathleen Brandt and after-hours research

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1Gny6Vwp00

📅 Genealogy lock-in: trace your family’s migration story

Join genealogist Kathleen Brandt for an in-person evening at the Midwest Genealogy Center exploring how migration shaped American families.

You’ll learn ways to track your ancestors along trails, rivers, and shifting borders using often-overlooked records. After the main talk, there will be optional 30-minute breakout sessions plus extended after-hours library research time so you can dig into your own family history with access to resources.

  • Cost: $15 per ticket
  • Format: In-person only
  • More info & registration: https://www.mymcpl.org/genealogy/programs/mgc-lock-in

If you’re curious about genealogy or already deep into family research, this is a focused evening to learn new techniques and make real progress on your tree.

More Info: Lock-In 2026: America 250 Following the Paths of O...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments