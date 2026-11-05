📅 Family fitness workout series for all ages

📅 Family workout series at the library

Bring the whole crew for a fun family-friendly fitness series with instructor Ellen Gipson. Try planks, squats, and other simple moves together and see what everyone can do.

This program is for children and their accompanying adults. Drop-offs are not allowed — grownups should plan to stay and be active with their kids.

The library aims to make all programs accessible. If you have questions about accessibility or need specific accommodations, please contact the library before you come.

Check the library’s event listing for exact dates, times, and location inside the library, then grab comfy clothes and get ready to move together.