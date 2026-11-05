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📅 Kids Create Art: Fall Crafts at the Library

5 days ago
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📅 Kids fall craft time at the library

It’s fall, y’all! The Library is hosting a Kids Create Art: Fall Crafts program where children can make fall-themed crafts.

This is a kids’ event, so the library asks that you register only the children who will be participating.

Check the event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location, then sign up your child to save a spot.

More Info: Kids Create Art: Fall Crafts | Mid-Continent Publi...

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