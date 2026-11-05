🚌 St. Louis transportation jobs with multiple solid driving opportunities

St. Louis is busy moving freight, packages, and people right now, and that means lots of driving work. Here are several local options, from seasonal helper roles to high‑pay CDL routes.

Employer: UPS

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Team up with a UPS driver to deliver packages in local neighborhoods. Great if you want to stay active, work outdoors, and get a foot in the door with a big-name employer for the holiday rush.

Employer: CJC Transport

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company trucks hauling freight for a growing logistics company with its own fleet and warehouses. You’ll use your CDL Class A and work closely with dispatch while running safe, on-schedule routes.

Employer: Do It Now Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO (63101)

Type: 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $2.50–$3.00 per stop, about $250–$300 per route (around 100 stops)

Weekend-heavy work (Sat–Mon) using your own 2016+ cargo van. Good fit if you like steady routes, per-stop pay, and running your own small delivery business.

Employer: Spee Dee Delivery Service, Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$26.25/hour + overtime

Float driver who covers open routes Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM until route completion, with regular OT and optional weekend hours. Solid choice if you want benefits, steady hours, and don’t mind a changing route.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near St. Louis, MO (within 60 miles)

Type: Full-time, team OTR

Pay: $1,700–$2,075 weekly + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Haul Harley-Davidson parts east of the Rockies with no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook freight. Includes weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO, and a pet policy if you want to bring a dog or cat.

Employer: 247 Express Courier

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $3.10 per package, often $310–$465/day depending on volume

Run high-volume routes 5 days/week (Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun) starting at 6 AM using your own full-sized cargo or Sprinter van. Ideal if you like long days, high stop counts, and direct per-package earnings.

Employer: Nu Way Concrete Forms

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $28.00/hour

Local/regional deliveries of construction materials with a Class A CDL, manual transmission skills, and at least 2 years’ experience. Comes with strong benefits, paid holidays, and a long-established, family-owned employer.

Employer: Mamo Transportation, Inc.

Location: Based in Missouri (including St. Louis area)

Type: Contract, Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $0.53–$0.63 per mile + fuel & bonuses

Move commercial vehicles nationwide with no freight to handle and no truck to maintain. You choose trips (no forced dispatch), making this a flexible option for semi-retired drivers or anyone who wants to see the country.

Employer: Brenntag

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate Class 8 tractors hauling hazardous and non-hazardous materials with a Class A CDL and tanker/Hazmat endorsements. Good for safety-focused drivers who want regular home time, late-model trucks, and strong training.

Employer: Goedecke

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, ~7:30 AM–4:00 PM, no nights or weekends) mixing local deliveries with yard work and forklift use. Great if you want to be home daily and don’t mind working outdoors year-round.

Employer: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK – Junk Division

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not listed (local, in-person)

Pay: $19/hour + tips, no weekends

Local driving plus physical junk removal work, with flexible scheduling and chances to earn extra through tips and incentives. Good fit if you like staying active and want a weekday-only schedule.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh on your mind—transportation roles in St. Louis tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.