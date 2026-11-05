🚔 St. Louis public safety jobs with multiple openings right now

St. Louis has a solid mix of security and safety roles this week, from hands-on patrol work to higher-level safety management. If you like keeping people and places safe, there’s a good spread of shifts and career levels here.

Employer: Mullins Mechanical

Mullins Mechanical Location: St. Louis, MO (project-based, travel/relocation to sites)

(project-based, travel/relocation to sites) Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

This role leads safety on large industrial construction projects, from site inspections to incident investigations and safety training. Good fit if you have 3+ years of construction safety, OSHA 30, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k).

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.08/hour

Overnight supervisor role in transit locations, mixing patrols by foot, train, and vehicle with mentoring staff and working closely with law enforcement. Best for candidates with 4+ years military or law enforcement experience who like fast-paced field work.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (8pm–8am, third shift)

Salary: $24.00–$26.00/hour

Campus-based overnight role handling resident requests, emergencies, and light maintenance while doing regular rounds and securing buildings. Great if you want steady night work plus access to a benefits package and have CPR/AED, First Aid, and 3+ years’ experience.

Employer: Liberty Defense Group

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Salary: $20.00/hour

Veteran-owned company looking for armed officers for flexible shifts at client sites, combining foot patrols and fixed posts. Strong option if you want flexible hours, already have (or can get) an Armed Guard Card/Agent ID, and like the idea of licensing cost sponsorship and holiday pay.

Employer: Interface Systems

Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00/hour + shift differentials + bonuses

Work in a 24/7 security operations center handling alarm verification, video monitoring, and live audio interventions to stop incidents in real time. Good for people with customer service or dispatch experience who want training, full benefits from Day 1, 3 weeks’ vacation, and monthly performance/attendance bonuses.

Employer: Affinia Healthcare

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based security role protecting staff, patients, and visitors, doing rounds, reports, and assisting with investigations. Best if you have 3+ years’ security experience, a St. Louis City/County Security Officer License, and a valid driver’s license with insured vehicle.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead safety at a logistics site, focusing on OSHA/DOT/FMCSA compliance, driver training, audits, and incident investigations. A strong move if you have 3+ years of transportation safety experience, know EHS rules, and want a leadership role shaping site safety culture.

Employer: Prosegur

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line unarmed security role with foot patrols, hazard reporting, and customer service in all weather. Good entry point if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma, can pass background/drug screening, and want to grow with a large global security company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.