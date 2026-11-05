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🏘️ St. Louis Planning & Development Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
St. Louis has a steady flow of planning, development, and real-estate work right now, especially around energy and property markets. If you’re into projects, pipelines, or property deals, these openings are worth a look.
Piping Estimator - QuoteSoft
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Estimate costs for piping and pipeline construction projects using QuoteSoft and other tools. You’ll work closely with project managers on budgets, schedules, and bids, and use your construction or engineering background to keep big jobs on track.
Principal Consultant, Environmental FERC Project Manager
- Employer: ERM
- Location: St Louis, MO (flexible U.S. base)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead environmental permitting and compliance for major natural gas pipelines, LNG, and gas storage projects. This is a senior role where you guide clients through FERC and NEPA processes, manage large multi-site teams, and help shape strategy for big energy infrastructure.
Real Estate Agent – Growth-Focused Team
- Employer: THE COLLECTIVE
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Likely full-time / commission-based (not stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a performance-driven real estate team with strong training, tech tools, and coaching. Ideal if you’re licensed, hungry to grow your book of business, and want systems, leads, and support to level up.
Real Estate Agent – Experienced (3+ Years)
- Employer: THE COLLECTIVE
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Likely full-time / commission-based (not stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Built for agents with 3+ years of sales experience who want a higher-performance environment. You’ll run open houses, handle listings and buyer consults, and plug into proven lead-gen systems, coaching, and a team that pushes for big results.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail and contact info so you can ask questions.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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