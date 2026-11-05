🏘️ St. Louis Planning & Development Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

St. Louis has a steady flow of planning, development, and real-estate work right now, especially around energy and property markets. If you’re into projects, pipelines, or property deals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Estimate costs for piping and pipeline construction projects using QuoteSoft and other tools. You’ll work closely with project managers on budgets, schedules, and bids, and use your construction or engineering background to keep big jobs on track.

Employer: ERM

Location: St Louis, MO (flexible U.S. base)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead environmental permitting and compliance for major natural gas pipelines, LNG, and gas storage projects. This is a senior role where you guide clients through FERC and NEPA processes, manage large multi-site teams, and help shape strategy for big energy infrastructure.

Employer: THE COLLECTIVE

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Likely full-time / commission-based (not stated)

Likely full-time / commission-based (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Join a performance-driven real estate team with strong training, tech tools, and coaching. Ideal if you’re licensed, hungry to grow your book of business, and want systems, leads, and support to level up.

Employer: THE COLLECTIVE

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Likely full-time / commission-based (not stated)

Likely full-time / commission-based (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Built for agents with 3+ years of sales experience who want a higher-performance environment. You’ll run open houses, handle listings and buyer consults, and plug into proven lead-gen systems, coaching, and a team that pushes for big results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail and contact info so you can ask questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.