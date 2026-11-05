💻 St. Louis Tech Hiring: Multiple High-Paying IT & AI Roles

St. Louis tech is buzzing right now—lots of remote-flex roles plus big-name firms hiring for AI, cloud, SAP, and data. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: TOPS Products LLC

TOPS Products LLC Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite/unspecified)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (salary)

Own and modernize Azure infrastructure, CI/CD, and reliability for tax/compliance software that must stay fast and available during peak deadlines. Great fit if you like driving IaC, DORA metrics, and incident response with lots of autonomy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $189,200 – $372,900

Lead industrial data and OT/IT convergence programs, inheriting active client work while helping build a growing practice. Ideal for someone with deep plant/operations plus cloud/industrial data platform experience who enjoys both selling and delivering.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $143,000

Consulting role focused on Epic Beaker CP build, testing, and go‑live support across multiple markets. Good match if you know lab workflows and want long‑term client work without heavy travel.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~15%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $197,800

Lead ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG projects for government solutions, from model design to deployment on AWS/Databricks/Snowflake. Great if you’re a senior Python/ML engineer ready to manage a small team and own MLOps.

Employer: Experis (for a healthcare tech client)

(for a healthcare tech client) Location: Remote (client based in St. Louis area)

Type: Contract (W2)

Pay: $60 – $66/hr (W2)

Support and enhance a live Ascension intranet built on Sitecore XM Cloud with a 50/50 front‑end (Next.js/React) and back‑end/API split. Strong benefits for contractors and potential contract‑to‑hire after ~6 months.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Remote (listed from St. Louis, MO)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Own and administer the Samsara telematics platform across operations, fleet, safety, and HR, building dashboards and driving adoption. Good for data‑savvy analysts who like cross‑functional work and improving safety/compliance.

Employer: D2 Consulting

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $140,000 (typical range)

Run Tenable Security Center/Nessus on Linux for an Intelligence Community customer—TS/SCI and polygraph required. Strong fit for senior cyber pros with DoD 8570 and hands‑on Tenable + Linux experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid/unspecified)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 (national range)

Manage DevSecOps‑oriented platform support across cloud and on‑prem, leading teams through incidents, releases, and observability. Great if you’ve run infra/SRE operations with tools like Azure DevOps, Terraform, Splunk, and CrowdStrike.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $140,000

Entry‑level consulting for healthcare provider operations—think revenue cycle, scheduling, and admin apps. Good step if you have 1+ year experience and want to grow in tech‑enabled healthcare consulting.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (remote, includes St. Louis)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100

Player‑coach role leading the AI infrastructure platform team—Kubernetes, GPUs, multi‑tenant AI runtime, and secure inference across cloud, on‑prem, and edge. Ideal for a senior platform/SRE leader with deep K8s + GPU + AI serving experience.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,000 – $260,000

Validate NLP, Gen AI, and Agentic AI models for model risk management, building reusable validation code and writing detailed reports for regulators. Great for PhD‑level or equivalent ML/NLP experts who like rigorous, regulated environments.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S. (remote, includes St. Louis)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $104,800 – $192,200

Consulting role focused on cybersecurity for SAP (S/4HANA, ECC, RISE, cloud). You’ll work on security architecture, IAM/PAM, data protection, and monitoring across big SAP programs.

Employer: VMC Soft Technologies, Inc / Galaxy i Technologies

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on SAP BTP and HANA technical lead role, building CI/CD pipelines, automating deployments, and troubleshooting performance and integration issues. Good if you’re deep in SAP BTP, IM, T&Q, and DevOps tooling.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Architect cross‑platform MarTech/AdTech ecosystems (Adobe, Salesforce, CDPs, ID graphs) with AI‑powered personalization and agentic tools. Great for senior architects who like composable stacks and client‑facing solution design.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Use Python, SQL, and optimization/simulation models to improve supply chain networks, inventory, and scheduling. Nice blend of hardcore analytics plus real‑world operations impact.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Focus on SAP security design, roles, SoD, and GRC across ECC, S/4HANA, Fiori, and cloud apps. Strong fit if you’ve been doing SAP security and want broader transformation and consulting exposure.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote‑first (US, including St. Louis)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US states): $173,000 – $233,000

Backend engineer on the Lakehouse Infra team, building large‑scale data infrastructure for ML and financial workloads using AWS, Kubernetes, and tools like Iceberg, Spark, Kafka, and Airflow.

Employer: Pellera Technologies

Location: Greater St. Louis, MO / Midwest (travel 20–25%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client‑facing architecture role where you scope multi‑practice solutions, lead pre‑sales, and align tech roadmaps with business goals. Good for seasoned architects who enjoy storytelling and executive‑level conversations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $252,500

Blend AI strategy and business consulting: identify AI use cases, run experiments with technical teams, and build roadmaps and value cases. Great if you speak both “exec” and “AI” and like early‑stage, high‑impact work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Design and test SAP business process and ITGC controls (SOX, SoD, automated/manual controls) across key processes like P2P and O2C. Nice fit for folks with SAP + audit/controls background.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams hire for nearby roles too. Don’t wait too long; apply while the links are live and tweak your resume to match the skills they call out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.