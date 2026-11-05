🏥 St. Louis Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Tech & Therapy Roles

St. Louis’ healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, rehab, and travel roles. If you’re clinical, pre-med, or allied health, there’s a mix of bedside, float, and part-time options here.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc. Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts

Internship / , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts Pay: $2,010 per week (plus tax‑free stipend TBD)

Work as a Registered Respiratory Therapist in a travel role focused on respiratory/neuro diagnostics. Weekly pay, 401k, and life insurance, with a nurse‑founded agency that supports nationwide assignments.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Provide hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, educate patients and families, and work closely with a nephrology team. Good fit if you’re an RN with strong assessment skills and dialysis experience.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Perform routine and complex X‑rays, manage positioning and image quality, and follow radiation safety standards. Ideal if you like hands‑on imaging work in a team‑based clinical setting.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Help run a high‑acuity renal/telemetry unit, oversee staffing and patient flow, and mentor nurses. Great step if you’re an RN ready to move into clinical leadership.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Care for patients with kidney disease and complex cardiac monitoring needs. You’ll manage meds, interpret telemetry rhythms, and support discharge planning on a busy inpatient unit.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Advanced inpatient tech role with sterile/non‑sterile compounding, controlled substances, and automation systems. Good for experienced techs who want more responsibility and teaching opportunities.

Employer: Christian Hospital & Northwest HealthCare (BJC)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Provide direct care on a stepdown unit that functions like a MICU and sometimes takes ICU patients, with lower ratios. BJC offers day‑one benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Christian Hospital & Northwest HealthCare (BJC)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, weekdays, no regular weekends/holidays

Float across 8 outpatient labs doing registration, phlebotomy, and specimen processing. Great if you have 2–5+ years lab/phlebotomy and like variety plus BJC’s full benefits.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Central Staffing Office

Location: St. Louis, MO (regional across MO & IL)

Type: Full-time, nights, 3×12s

Float to 11 BJC hospitals on long‑term assignments (2–12 weeks at one site). Includes $15/hr LTA differential, shift differentials, mileage reimbursement, and Illinois license reimbursement, plus BJC career ladder.

Employer: Barnes‑Jewish Hospital (BJC)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, weekdays, day shift (flexible)

Lead the 32‑bed Neuro ICU, manage >40 FTEs, and drive quality and safety. Requires BSN, 2+ years critical care RN, and leadership experience; offers relocation assistance, competitive pay, and day‑one benefits.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time, nights (7p–7a), rotating weekends/holidays

Hands‑on ED PCT role with paid training, ideal for nursing and pre‑med students. Mercy offers day‑one benefits, tuition help toward a nursing degree, PTO, 401(k) match, and a DHSS‑approved 175‑hour PCA training program.

Employer: Mercy Hospital (Mercy South)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Entry‑friendly ED PCT role; no experience required and Mercy provides a 175‑hour training program plus BLS within 1 month. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/CNA/CPCT or are in a healthcare program.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, night shift

ICU stepdown role for new grads or experienced RNs, caring for intermediate‑acuity post‑ICU patients. Mercy offers day‑one benefits, PTO, tuition assistance, retirement match, and a clear clinical career path.

Employer: Bestica Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Internship / , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights Pay: $2,234 per week

Night‑shift RRT travel contract in a 285‑bed acute care hospital (ICU/CVU focus). Requires 3 years’ experience plus ACLS, BLS, RRT/CRT, and offers a referral bonus.

Employer: Lifepoint Health – Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital South

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: PRN / Part-time

Join an award‑winning rehab hospital providing adult inpatient rehab OT. Requires MO OT license and BLS; offers tuition and loan assistance, wellness programs, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Benedictine – Nazareth Living Center

Location: 6 Nazareth Lane, St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time, various shifts

Senior care roles with a nonprofit, mission‑driven organization. Walk in on Monday, November 9 for on‑the‑spot interviews; benefits include PTO, medical, dental, vision, retirement, and education assistance.

Employer: Mercy (Mercy South)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, night shift

L&D RN role with up to $10,000 sign‑on bonus for nights, relocation help, student loan forgiveness for new grads, and tuition reimbursement. Great for RNs who want strong benefits and a busy birthing unit.

Employer: Washington University in St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO 63110

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week), hybrid

Blend clinical neurology PT/OT with research, teaching, and guideline development. Requires a master’s degree and appropriate PT/OT licensure; pay range is $33.95–$52.63/hour with university benefits eligibility based on FTE.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.