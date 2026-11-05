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St. Louis
🏥 St. Louis Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Tech & Therapy Roles
5 days ago
St. Louis’ healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, rehab, and travel roles. If you’re clinical, pre-med, or allied health, there’s a mix of bedside, float, and part-time options here.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,010/week
- Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts
- Pay: $2,010 per week (plus tax‑free stipend TBD)
Work as a Registered Respiratory Therapist in a travel role focused on respiratory/neuro diagnostics. Weekly pay, 401k, and life insurance, with a nurse‑founded agency that supports nationwide assignments.
Dialysis Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Provide hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, educate patients and families, and work closely with a nephrology team. Good fit if you’re an RN with strong assessment skills and dialysis experience.
Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Perform routine and complex X‑rays, manage positioning and image quality, and follow radiation safety standards. Ideal if you like hands‑on imaging work in a team‑based clinical setting.
Assistant Nurse Manager – Renal/Telemetry
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Help run a high‑acuity renal/telemetry unit, oversee staffing and patient flow, and mentor nurses. Great step if you’re an RN ready to move into clinical leadership.
Registered Nurse – Renal & Telemetry
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Care for patients with kidney disease and complex cardiac monitoring needs. You’ll manage meds, interpret telemetry rhythms, and support discharge planning on a busy inpatient unit.
Inpatient Pharmacy Technician 3
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Advanced inpatient tech role with sterile/non‑sterile compounding, controlled substances, and automation systems. Good for experienced techs who want more responsibility and teaching opportunities.
Stepdown Clinical Nurse (MICU‑like Unit)
- Employer: Christian Hospital & Northwest HealthCare (BJC)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Provide direct care on a stepdown unit that functions like a MICU and sometimes takes ICU patients, with lower ratios. BJC offers day‑one benefits, PTO, retirement match, and tuition assistance.
Lab Associate III – Floater
- Employer: Christian Hospital & Northwest HealthCare (BJC)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, weekdays, no regular weekends/holidays
Float across 8 outpatient labs doing registration, phlebotomy, and specimen processing. Great if you have 2–5+ years lab/phlebotomy and like variety plus BJC’s full benefits.
Med‑Surg RN – Regional Float, Nights (CSO)
- Employer: BJC HealthCare – Central Staffing Office
- Location: St. Louis, MO (regional across MO & IL)
- Type: Full-time, nights, 3×12s
Float to 11 BJC hospitals on long‑term assignments (2–12 weeks at one site). Includes $15/hr LTA differential, shift differentials, mileage reimbursement, and Illinois license reimbursement, plus BJC career ladder.
Neuro ICU Clinical Nurse Manager
- Employer: Barnes‑Jewish Hospital (BJC)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, weekdays, day shift (flexible)
Lead the 32‑bed Neuro ICU, manage >40 FTEs, and drive quality and safety. Requires BSN, 2+ years critical care RN, and leadership experience; offers relocation assistance, competitive pay, and day‑one benefits.
Patient Care Technician – St. Louis ER
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, nights (7p–7a), rotating weekends/holidays
Hands‑on ED PCT role with paid training, ideal for nursing and pre‑med students. Mercy offers day‑one benefits, tuition help toward a nursing degree, PTO, 401(k) match, and a DHSS‑approved 175‑hour PCA training program.
Patient Care Technician – Emergency Department, Mercy South
- Employer: Mercy Hospital (Mercy South)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Entry‑friendly ED PCT role; no experience required and Mercy provides a 175‑hour training program plus BLS within 1 month. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/CNA/CPCT or are in a healthcare program.
RN or GN – Stepdown Unit (Critical Care) – Mercy St. Louis
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, night shift
ICU stepdown role for new grads or experienced RNs, caring for intermediate‑acuity post‑ICU patients. Mercy offers day‑one benefits, PTO, tuition assistance, retirement match, and a clear clinical career path.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,234/week, Nights
- Employer: Bestica Inc.
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $2,234 per week
Night‑shift RRT travel contract in a 285‑bed acute care hospital (ICU/CVU focus). Requires 3 years’ experience plus ACLS, BLS, RRT/CRT, and offers a referral bonus.
Occupational Therapist (OT) – PRN
- Employer: Lifepoint Health – Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital South
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: PRN / Part-time
Join an award‑winning rehab hospital providing adult inpatient rehab OT. Requires MO OT license and BLS; offers tuition and loan assistance, wellness programs, and growth opportunities.
Walk‑In Interviews – CNA, CMT, LPN/RN
- Employer: Benedictine – Nazareth Living Center
- Location: 6 Nazareth Lane, St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, various shifts
Senior care roles with a nonprofit, mission‑driven organization. Walk in on Monday, November 9 for on‑the‑spot interviews; benefits include PTO, medical, dental, vision, retirement, and education assistance.
RN – Labor & Delivery, Part-Time Nights
- Employer: Mercy (Mercy South)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time, night shift
L&D RN role with up to $10,000 sign‑on bonus for nights, relocation help, student loan forgiveness for new grads, and tuition reimbursement. Great for RNs who want strong benefits and a busy birthing unit.
Clinical Specialist PT/OT – Neurology (Hybrid/Part-Time)
- Employer: Washington University in St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO 63110
- Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week), hybrid
Blend clinical neurology PT/OT with research, teaching, and guideline development. Requires a master’s degree and appropriate PT/OT licensure; pay range is $33.95–$52.63/hour with university benefits eligibility based on FTE.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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