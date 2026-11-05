🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in St. Louis

St. Louis retail is busy right now—lots of front-line and leadership roles with solid pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Here are several customer-facing jobs worth a look this week:

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the in-store Pro department, coach a small team, and handle opening/closing as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and like fast-paced, hands-on work with contractors and Pro customers.

Employer: MINISO USA

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hr

Help run a fun, high-energy variety store—support opening/closing, train associates, and keep the floor looking sharp. Great for someone with keyholder/shift lead experience who wants flexible hours.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: St Louis, MO (multi-unit)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing

Multi-unit field role visiting locations, coaching store teams, and managing merchandising standards and vendors. Good step up if you have district-level restaurant/retail experience and like being on the road.

Employer: MERS / Goodwill

Location: University City (Olive), St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, 100% travel between sites

Pay: $19.50/hr + up to $500/month bonus

Supervise store staff, handle scheduling and payroll approvals, and keep donors and shoppers happy. Mission-driven role with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, holidays, and employee discount.

Employer: MERS / Goodwill

Location: St Louis, MO (Jennings Store – Florissant team)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hr + up to $250/month bonus

Back-of-house role sorting, pricing, and stocking donations while still helping customers. Includes medical, dental, vision, multiple retirement plans, PTO, holidays, and store discount.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: St Louis, MO (Plaza Frontenac)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Range not listed (pay transparency noted)

Work directly with customers to fit and adjust eyewear and explain prescriptions. Ideal if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician looking for a stylish retail setting with free eyewear and stock purchase plan.

Employer: University of Missouri–Saint Louis (UMSL)

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $17.40–$23.85/hr

Front-desk style role helping students and families with accounts, payments, and financial aid questions. Monday–Friday 8–5 with university benefits, retirement, and tuition discounts.

Employer: Not listed

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, in-store

Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hr

Keep shelves full, clean, and organized while staying active all shift. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and PTO—nice for someone who likes physical work and simple customer help.

Employer: Tesla

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, sick/vacation time, and unique Tesla perks

Be the face of Tesla in the showroom—welcome guests, answer EV questions, schedule test drives, and support deliveries. Great for strong communicators who love tech and can work evenings/weekends.

Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy produce department—manage freshness, rotation, inventory, and a small team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Good Day Farm

Location: St Louis, MO (Euclid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house dispensary role helping patients choose cannabis products, handling POS, and keeping the shop clean and compliant. Good for friendly, organized folks who can pass a background check and get a facility agent card.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$24.00/hr

Lead the store crew when managers are off-site, handle customer issues, and support merchandising and opening/closing. Comes with a full benefits package and lots of growth paths in a big healthcare retailer.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Saint Louis, MO 63124

Type: Part-time, field-based

Pay: $15.00/hr

Travel between local stores stocking shelves, setting displays, and reporting via a mobile app. Flexible, mostly solo work—perfect if you like independence and light physical activity.

Employer: Waterway Carwash

Location: St. Louis metro (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Target Pay: ~$53,500 year 1; $61,167 year 2; $68,833 year 3

Hands-on management training program where you run daily operations, lead a large team, and stay active outdoors. Includes PTO, health/dental/vision, tuition assistance, fuel discounts, and free car washes.

Employer: American Cancer Society

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, on-call, overnight

Pay: $19.50/hr + shift differentials (up to 20%)

Overnight front-desk role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, and monitoring safety at Hope Lodge. Less than 20 hours/week—good if you want meaningful, flexible work on nights and weekends.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: St Louis, MO (plus Fairview Heights, IL)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $17.00–$19.50/hr + mileage

Own the snack aisle for brands like Oreo and Ritz—stock shelves, build displays, and write orders via iPad. Includes 401(k), bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision from day one, PTO, holidays, and more.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.39–$27.17/hr

Hybrid role: help customers at the counter and perform basic auto services like oil changes and tires. Strong fit if you want a customer-facing job with paid training, ASE support, benefits from day 1, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, exempt (40+ hrs/week)

Pay: $61,300–$104,200/year

Lead a full-service auto care store—drive sales, manage staff and budgets, and keep customers coming back. Comes with medical/dental/vision from day 1, PTO, holidays, training, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 12450 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus eligible

Run a high-volume discount store—hire and train staff, manage freight and merchandising, and drive profit. Includes PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts via PerkSpot.

Employer: Forefront Dermatology

Location: St Louis, MO (remote/home office after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-volume call role scheduling dermatology patients and working in multiple systems from home. You’ll handle 65+ calls/day, so it’s ideal if you’re detail-oriented, tech-comfortable, and want a patient-facing job without being on-site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.