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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in St. Louis
St. Louis retail is busy right now—lots of front-line and leadership roles with solid pay, benefits, and room to grow.
Here are several customer-facing jobs worth a look this week:
PRO EXPERIENCE MANAGER – Store Leadership
Employer: The Home Depot
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the in-store Pro department, coach a small team, and handle opening/closing as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and like fast-paced, hands-on work with contractors and Pro customers.
Part-Time Shift Leader
Employer: MINISO USA
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Part-time
Pay: $17.00/hr
Help run a fun, high-energy variety store—support opening/closing, train associates, and keep the floor looking sharp. Great for someone with keyholder/shift lead experience who wants flexible hours.
Area Merchandising Manager – St. Louis
Employer: Love's Travel Stops
Location: St Louis, MO (multi-unit)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; includes PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, profit-sharing
Multi-unit field role visiting locations, coaching store teams, and managing merchandising standards and vendors. Good step up if you have district-level restaurant/retail experience and like being on the road.
Retail Shift Supervisor – University City
Employer: MERS / Goodwill
Location: University City (Olive), St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time, 100% travel between sites
Pay: $19.50/hr + up to $500/month bonus
Supervise store staff, handle scheduling and payroll approvals, and keep donors and shoppers happy. Mission-driven role with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, holidays, and employee discount.
Retail Processor – Jennings / Florissant
Employer: MERS / Goodwill
Location: St Louis, MO (Jennings Store – Florissant team)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.50/hr + up to $250/month bonus
Back-of-house role sorting, pricing, and stocking donations while still helping customers. Includes medical, dental, vision, multiple retirement plans, PTO, holidays, and store discount.
Optician – Plaza Frontenac
Employer: Warby Parker
Location: St Louis, MO (Plaza Frontenac)
Type: Part-time
Pay: Range not listed (pay transparency noted)
Work directly with customers to fit and adjust eyewear and explain prescriptions. Ideal if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician looking for a stylish retail setting with free eyewear and stock purchase plan.
Student Financial Services Coordinator
Employer: University of Missouri–Saint Louis (UMSL)
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $17.40–$23.85/hr
Front-desk style role helping students and families with accounts, payments, and financial aid questions. Monday–Friday 8–5 with university benefits, retirement, and tuition discounts.
Stocker
Employer: Not listed
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time, in-store
Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hr
Keep shelves full, clean, and organized while staying active all shift. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and PTO—nice for someone who likes physical work and simple customer help.
Customer Experience Specialist
Employer: Tesla
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, sick/vacation time, and unique Tesla perks
Be the face of Tesla in the showroom—welcome guests, answer EV questions, schedule test drives, and support deliveries. Great for strong communicators who love tech and can work evenings/weekends.
Assistant Produce Manager
Employer: Jetro Restaurant Depot
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy produce department—manage freshness, rotation, inventory, and a small team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
FT Budtender – Euclid
Employer: Good Day Farm
Location: St Louis, MO (Euclid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house dispensary role helping patients choose cannabis products, handling POS, and keeping the shop clean and compliant. Good for friendly, organized folks who can pass a background check and get a facility agent card.
Shift Supervisor
Employer: CVS Health
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16.50–$24.00/hr
Lead the store crew when managers are off-site, handle customer issues, and support merchandising and opening/closing. Comes with a full benefits package and lots of growth paths in a big healthcare retailer.
Merchandising Specialist
Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
Location: Saint Louis, MO 63124
Type: Part-time, field-based
Pay: $15.00/hr
Travel between local stores stocking shelves, setting displays, and reporting via a mobile app. Flexible, mostly solo work—perfect if you like independence and light physical activity.
Manager – Learn 2 Lead Program
Employer: Waterway Carwash
Location: St. Louis metro (multiple locations)
Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)
Target Pay: ~$53,500 year 1; $61,167 year 2; $68,833 year 3
Hands-on management training program where you run daily operations, lead a large team, and stay active outdoors. Includes PTO, health/dental/vision, tuition assistance, fuel discounts, and free car washes.
On-Call Concierge, Hope Lodge (Overnight)
Employer: American Cancer Society
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Part-time, on-call, overnight
Pay: $19.50/hr + shift differentials (up to 20%)
Overnight front-desk role greeting guests, handling check-in/out, and monitoring safety at Hope Lodge. Less than 20 hours/week—good if you want meaningful, flexible work on nights and weekends.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
Employer: Mondelēz International
Location: St Louis, MO (plus Fairview Heights, IL)
Type: Full-time, field-based
Pay: $17.00–$19.50/hr + mileage
Own the snack aisle for brands like Oreo and Ritz—stock shelves, build displays, and write orders via iPad. Includes 401(k), bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision from day one, PTO, holidays, and more.
Sales and Service Technician
Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.39–$27.17/hr
Hybrid role: help customers at the counter and perform basic auto services like oil changes and tires. Strong fit if you want a customer-facing job with paid training, ASE support, benefits from day 1, and 401(k) match.
Store Manager
Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time, exempt (40+ hrs/week)
Pay: $61,300–$104,200/year
Lead a full-service auto care store—drive sales, manage staff and budgets, and keep customers coming back. Comes with medical/dental/vision from day 1, PTO, holidays, training, and 401(k) match.
Store Manager Trainee
Employer: Dollar Tree
Location: 12450 Tesson Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus eligible
Run a high-volume discount store—hire and train staff, manage freight and merchandising, and drive profit. Includes PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts via PerkSpot.
Patient Access Representative
Employer: Forefront Dermatology
Location: St Louis, MO (remote/home office after training)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
High-volume call role scheduling dermatology patients and working in multiple systems from home. You’ll handle 65+ calls/day, so it’s ideal if you’re detail-oriented, tech-comfortable, and want a patient-facing job without being on-site.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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