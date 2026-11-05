undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Louis
🔧 St. Louis Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
St. Louis is busy hiring for people who like to fix, clean, and keep buildings running smoothly. Lots of these roles come with solid benefits and room to grow.
HVAC - Service Technician (Internship)
- Employer: Lennox National Account Services
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Internship (hourly, ~$38,000–$77,000/year range listed)
This commercial HVAC role supports install, maintenance, and service on rooftop units. Good fit if you’ve got 2–6 years of HVAC experience, EPA certs, and want overtime, training, and strong benefits.
Facilities Services Manager - Academic Campuses
- Employer: Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Lead facilities operations, utilities, and construction projects across a large academic medical campus. Ideal for someone with 5–10+ years’ experience who likes managing teams, big systems, and capital projects.
Painter - Sr (Facilities)
- Employer: St. Louis Children’s Hospital (BJC HealthCare)
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
Hands-on role doing high-quality painting, finishes, and small construction tasks in a top-ranked children’s hospital. Great if you have 2–5 years’ experience and want strong benefits and advancement paths.
Maintenance Technician – Element by Marriott St. Louis Midtown
- Employer: Midas Hospitality
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Hotel maintenance role covering HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and room repairs. Good for a jack-of-all-trades who likes guest interaction, varied tasks, and hotel/travel perks.
Custodian – Mid-County YMCA
- Employer: Gateway Region YMCA
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Keep the Y clean, safe, and welcoming with daily cleaning, light maintenance, and event setup. Nice fit if you like community-focused work and don’t mind some lawn care and snow removal.
Housekeeping Attendant – Hospital
- Employer: Sodexo at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, any shift
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Clean patient rooms and hospital areas to keep things safe and sanitary. No experience needed, and you get benefits, training, and potential site-specific perks like meals or uniforms.
Housekeeper – Forest Park Golf Course
- Employer: Arcis Golf
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20–$24/hour
Maintain club facilities, cottages, and patios at The Courses at Forest Park. Great if you enjoy a golf-course setting, detailed cleaning, and some light maintenance.
Maintenance Technician II – Material Handling
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$34.97/hour
Industrial maintenance role working on conveyors and material handling systems. Best for techs with 2+ years in mechanical/electrical/PLC work who want to grow their skills in a big operation.
Home Service Pro (Termite / Home Services Tech)
- Employer: Orkin
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$22/hour (first-year potential $50,000+ with bonuses)
Install attic, crawl space, and gutter protection systems on a set route. Good for hands-on workers comfortable with ladders, tight spaces, and working in all weather, with a company truck and strong benefits.
Engineer (3pm–11pm)
- Employer: StepStone Hospitality / Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, 3pm–11pm shift
- Pay: $18–$26/hour
Evening-shift building engineer role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs in a busy airport hotel. Comes with health benefits, PTO, and hotel discounts.
Handyman / Home Repair Technician
- Employer: STL HandyPros
- Location: St. Louis & St. Louis County, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour training, $30–$35+/hour after
Do a wide mix of residential repairs (carpentry, drywall, minor plumbing/electrical, exterior fixes) with weekday hours only. Great for experienced handypeople who want steady jobs without chasing leads.
Facilities Lead Worker – Hospital
- Employer: Sodexo at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, mornings with some weekends/holidays
- Pay: $21.20–$24.38/hour
Lead a small team doing cleaning and light maintenance while also working alongside them. Good step up if you have 1+ year experience and want leadership plus benefits.
Custodian
- Employer: St. Louis Public Library
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Likely full-time (varied schedules, weekends required)
- Pay: From $15/hour
Help keep library branches clean, safe, and welcoming, including event setups and some outdoor work. Nice fit if you like public spaces, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady city-based work.
Travel Industrial Cleaning Foreman
- Employer: hth companies, inc
- Location: Based in St Louis, MO with regional travel
- Type: Full-time
Lead a crew of 7 doing high-pressure water blasting, vacuum truck work, and industrial cleanup at plants. Best for folks with 2–5 years industrial/construction experience who don’t mind travel and want leadership responsibility.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and facilities roles in St. Louis tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.