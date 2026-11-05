🔧 St. Louis Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. Louis is busy hiring for people who like to fix, clean, and keep buildings running smoothly. Lots of these roles come with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Lennox National Account Services

Lennox National Account Services Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Internship (hourly, ~$38,000–$77,000/year range listed)

This commercial HVAC role supports install, maintenance, and service on rooftop units. Good fit if you’ve got 2–6 years of HVAC experience, EPA certs, and want overtime, training, and strong benefits.

Employer: Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead facilities operations, utilities, and construction projects across a large academic medical campus. Ideal for someone with 5–10+ years’ experience who likes managing teams, big systems, and capital projects.

Employer: St. Louis Children’s Hospital (BJC HealthCare)

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Hands-on role doing high-quality painting, finishes, and small construction tasks in a top-ranked children’s hospital. Great if you have 2–5 years’ experience and want strong benefits and advancement paths.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Hotel maintenance role covering HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and room repairs. Good for a jack-of-all-trades who likes guest interaction, varied tasks, and hotel/travel perks.

Employer: Gateway Region YMCA

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Keep the Y clean, safe, and welcoming with daily cleaning, light maintenance, and event setup. Nice fit if you like community-focused work and don’t mind some lawn care and snow removal.

Employer: Sodexo at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, any shift

Full-time, any shift Pay: $18–$20/hour

Clean patient rooms and hospital areas to keep things safe and sanitary. No experience needed, and you get benefits, training, and potential site-specific perks like meals or uniforms.

Employer: Arcis Golf

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $20–$24/hour

Maintain club facilities, cottages, and patios at The Courses at Forest Park. Great if you enjoy a golf-course setting, detailed cleaning, and some light maintenance.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.50–$34.97/hour

Industrial maintenance role working on conveyors and material handling systems. Best for techs with 2+ years in mechanical/electrical/PLC work who want to grow their skills in a big operation.

Employer: Orkin

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$22/hour (first-year potential $50,000+ with bonuses)

Install attic, crawl space, and gutter protection systems on a set route. Good for hands-on workers comfortable with ladders, tight spaces, and working in all weather, with a company truck and strong benefits.

Employer: StepStone Hospitality / Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, 3pm–11pm shift

Full-time, 3pm–11pm shift Pay: $18–$26/hour

Evening-shift building engineer role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general repairs in a busy airport hotel. Comes with health benefits, PTO, and hotel discounts.

Employer: STL HandyPros

Location: St. Louis & St. Louis County, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20/hour training, $30–$35+/hour after

Do a wide mix of residential repairs (carpentry, drywall, minor plumbing/electrical, exterior fixes) with weekday hours only. Great for experienced handypeople who want steady jobs without chasing leads.

Employer: Sodexo at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, mornings with some weekends/holidays

Full-time, mornings with some weekends/holidays Pay: $21.20–$24.38/hour

Lead a small team doing cleaning and light maintenance while also working alongside them. Good step up if you have 1+ year experience and want leadership plus benefits.

Employer: St. Louis Public Library

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Likely full-time (varied schedules, weekends required)

Likely full-time (varied schedules, weekends required) Pay: From $15/hour

Help keep library branches clean, safe, and welcoming, including event setups and some outdoor work. Nice fit if you like public spaces, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady city-based work.

Employer: hth companies, inc

Location: Based in St Louis, MO with regional travel

Based in with regional travel Type: Full-time

Lead a crew of 7 doing high-pressure water blasting, vacuum truck work, and industrial cleanup at plants. Best for folks with 2–5 years industrial/construction experience who don’t mind travel and want leadership responsibility.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good maintenance and facilities roles in St. Louis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.