📅 Haunted House Sticker Art, Ages 3+ Nov 3–12

📅 Haunted House Sticker Activity: Nov 3–12

Stop by the St. Charles City-County Library and make a fun haunted house picture using stickers.

What: Create your own haunted house sticker art

Create your own haunted house sticker art When: Supplies available November 3–November 12 (while supplies last)

Supplies available (while supplies last) Who: Recommended for ages 3+ (kids, tweens, teens, and adults)

Supplies are limited, so it’s best to come earlier in the date range if you can.

If you need accommodations to take part in this program, please contact the Library as soon as possible so they can help you participate.