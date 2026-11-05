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Education

📅 Grades 4–12 Art Club: Make Your Own Bookmarks

5 days ago
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📅 Teens & Tweens Create: Art Club (Bookmarks Month)

The St. Charles City-County Library is hosting an arts and crafts club for older kids and teens.

Kids in grades 4–12 can:

  • Use the library’s art supplies and space
  • Work on their own art
  • Or make the project of the month – custom bookmarks

Key details:

  • For grades 4–12 only (please don’t register younger children)
  • All supplies are provided
  • Crafts may be messy, so dress accordingly
  • Food and/or drinks will be served; if you have allergy concerns, ask staff to see packaging
  • If your child is 10–16 and will attend without an adult, the library must have an Unaccompanied Child Parental Permission Form on file (once per school year)
  • Accommodations available – contact the library as soon as possible if needed

Please register each teen/tween individually for the program.

More Info: Teens and Tweens Create: Art Club | St. Charles Ci...

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