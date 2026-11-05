📅 Grades 4–12 Art Club: Make Your Own Bookmarks

📅 Teens & Tweens Create: Art Club (Bookmarks Month)

The St. Charles City-County Library is hosting an arts and crafts club for older kids and teens.

Kids in grades 4–12 can:

Use the library’s art supplies and space

Work on their own art

Or make the project of the month – custom bookmarks

Key details:

For grades 4–12 only (please don’t register younger children)

(please don’t register younger children) All supplies are provided

Crafts may be messy , so dress accordingly

, so dress accordingly Food and/or drinks will be served; if you have allergy concerns, ask staff to see packaging

will be served; if you have allergy concerns, ask staff to see packaging If your child is 10–16 and will attend without an adult , the library must have an Unaccompanied Child Parental Permission Form on file (once per school year)

, the library must have an on file (once per school year) Accommodations available – contact the library as soon as possible if needed

Please register each teen/tween individually for the program.