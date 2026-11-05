undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Education
📅 Grades 4–12 Art Club: Make Your Own Bookmarks
5 days ago
📅 Teens & Tweens Create: Art Club (Bookmarks Month)
The St. Charles City-County Library is hosting an arts and crafts club for older kids and teens.
Kids in grades 4–12 can:
- Use the library’s art supplies and space
- Work on their own art
- Or make the project of the month – custom bookmarks
Key details:
- For grades 4–12 only (please don’t register younger children)
- All supplies are provided
- Crafts may be messy, so dress accordingly
- Food and/or drinks will be served; if you have allergy concerns, ask staff to see packaging
- If your child is 10–16 and will attend without an adult, the library must have an Unaccompanied Child Parental Permission Form on file (once per school year)
- Accommodations available – contact the library as soon as possible if needed
Please register each teen/tween individually for the program.
More Info: Teens and Tweens Create: Art Club | St. Charles Ci...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.