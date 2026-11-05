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Health
💰 Free heart health screenings for adults 18+
5 days ago
💰 Free heart health checks at the library
BJC & Progress West Hospitals are offering free heart health screenings at the Corporate Parkway Branch.
They’ll check your blood pressure, blood sugar, A1C, and cholesterol. You do not need an ID or insurance.
- For adults 18+ only
- Appointments run from 9:30 am–12:15 pm
- Each screening takes about 15 minutes
- Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also call ahead
To reserve a time, call the library at (636) 332-8280.
If you need accommodations to take part in this program, contact the Library as soon as you can so they can help.
More Info: Heart Health Screenings | St. Charles City-County ...
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