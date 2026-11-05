💰 Free heart health screenings for adults 18+

💰 Free heart health checks at the library

BJC & Progress West Hospitals are offering free heart health screenings at the Corporate Parkway Branch.

They’ll check your blood pressure, blood sugar, A1C, and cholesterol. You do not need an ID or insurance.

For adults 18+ only

Appointments run from 9:30 am–12:15 pm

Each screening takes about 15 minutes

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also call ahead

To reserve a time, call the library at (636) 332-8280.

If you need accommodations to take part in this program, contact the Library as soon as you can so they can help.