📢 LCR3 school meals survey open through Nov. 13

📢 Share your thoughts on school meals by Nov. 13

LCR3 parents and staff are invited to help improve school meals.

The School Meals Report Card survey is now open. Your answers will be shared with the district’s food services provider, Chartwells, to guide changes and improvements to school breakfasts and lunches.

If you have a student in LCR3 or work in the district, take a few minutes before November 13 to complete the survey and share what you and your kids like, don’t like, and want to see more of.

Your feedback will help shape future school menus for students across the district.