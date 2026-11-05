🏥 Saint Joseph, MO Healthcare: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Saint Joseph’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level tech roles to licensed nursing and therapy jobs. If you’re looking to grow in medical or behavioral health, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on an inpatient behavioral health unit helping with daily living, vital signs, safety checks, and group activities under RN supervision. Great fit if you have CNA/UAP background and want hands-on mental health experience with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: St Joseph, MO (travel to multiple Benedictine communities)

(travel to multiple Benedictine communities) Type: Temporary / Float

Pay: $39.52/hour (listed)

Provide resident care as an LPN across several senior care facilities in the region, under RN supervision. Ideal if you like variety, travel between sites, and working with older adults in a mission-driven, not-for-profit setting.

Employer: Lifepoint Rehabilitation at Mosaic Life Care St Joseph Medical Center ARU

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-paced acute rehab unit helping patients regain daily living skills after serious illness or injury. Comes with comprehensive benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and lots of professional development support.

Employer: SkillBuildersABA

Location: Saint Joseph, MO (on-the-road role)

(on-the-road role) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$28.00/hour

Provide ABA services to individuals with developmental disabilities, support ADLs, and track behavior data in homes and community settings. Great for certified RBTs who want flexible work, growth opportunities, and direct impact with kids and families.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in Sterile Processing, from decontamination to case cart oversight, while still doing hands-on tech work. Perfect if you’re CRCST-certified with at least a year of SPD experience and ready for scheduling, reporting, and team leadership.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Float between multiple units (Med/Surg, Ortho, Oncology, Step-Down, Behavioral, and more) covering vacancies and leaves. Great for adaptable RNs who like variety, broad skills, and working 2–6 week stretches on different units.

Employer: Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City

Location: St Joseph, MO (donor centers + mobile sites)

(donor centers + mobile sites) Type: Full-time

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus

Collect whole blood at centers and mobile drives, handle donor registration and vitals, and drive the mobile unit (MO Class E or KS Class C license needed). Good entry point into healthcare if you like public-facing work, travel, and don’t mind flexible hours and heavy lifting.

Employer: BK Behavior

Location: St Joseph, MO (in-home/community)

(in-home/community) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Part-time ABA role with same-day pay, flexible hours, and paid training to build your RBT career (certification required before working with clients). Great if you can commit at least 6 months and want to grow in autism services with strong clinical support.

Employer: BK Behavior

Location: St Joseph, MO (in-home/community)

(in-home/community) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Very similar ABA role focused on one-on-one work with children with autism, flexible scheduling, and career advancement support. Ideal if you have childcare, education, or behavioral health experience and want paid training plus a supportive team.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.