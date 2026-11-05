📋 Saint Joseph Admin Jobs: Multiple Office Roles Hiring Now

Saint Joseph has some solid office jobs open right now, especially in health care and financial services. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help manage patient medical records and protect private health information under HIPAA rules. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers and scanning, and like a mix of data entry, phones, and front-desk style work.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $16.00/hour

Front-desk role in a clinic: you’ll schedule appointments, check patients in and out, handle phones, and take payments. Great for someone with customer service skills who wants steady hours in a medical office setting.

Employer: Thrivent (Cody Vaughn practice)

(Cody Vaughn practice) Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor , up to 15 hours/week

Part-time, , up to Pay: $18–$21/hour

Support a local financial practice with phones, greeting clients, mail, scheduling, and event help. Good option if you want flexible, part-time office work with room to grow in the practice.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Higher-level coordinator role supporting cancer care services, staff schedules, onboarding, and community outreach events. Ideal if you have health care or clinic experience and enjoy organizing people, projects, and communication.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.