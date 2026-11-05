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📣 Saint Charles Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Saint Charles has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from home improvement sales to creative project support in specialty manufacturing.
Here are a few worth a closer look:
Salesperson – Home Improvement (Leads Provided)
- Employer: Bath Planet
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission-focused role)
Bath Planet sells bathroom remodeling, flooring, gutters, roofing, siding, and windows and provides lots of pre-qualified leads, so you spend more time closing and less time prospecting. Ideal if you’re a confident closer who likes in-home sales and wants big commission potential with a growing home improvement company.
Note: There’s a second Bath Planet posting with nearly identical details and the same employer/location. It appears to be the same role, so it’s listed here once.
Sales Coordinator – Mobile Healthcare Division
- Employer: Craftsmen Industries
- Location: Saint Charles, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Mobile Healthcare Sales Executive at Craftsmen Industries, a company that builds custom specialty trailers and vehicles for big brands like Boeing, PepsiCo, and Anheuser-Busch. This role mixes sales support, project coordination, research, and proposal prep, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match, plus room to grow in a creative, technical environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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