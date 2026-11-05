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🍽️ Saint Charles Food & Hospitality: Multiple $80K+ Manager Roles
Saint Charles is busy and hiring, especially in restaurant leadership. If you’ve got management chops, there are some strong full-time roles here with solid pay and growth.
Kitchen Manager / Executive Chef
- Employer: P.F. Chang's
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Salary: $66,000 – $81,000/year (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Hands-on leader role running both kitchen and overall restaurant operations at a busy Pan-Asian concept. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, training, and employee discounts.
Operating Partner / General Manager
- Employer: P.F. Chang's
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Salary: $85,000 – $105,000/year (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
Top leadership role for the restaurant, focused on sales growth, guest experience, and team development. Includes comprehensive benefits, monthly/quarterly bonuses, management training, and referral bonuses.
General Manager
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead the whole restaurant, from hiring and training to P&L and sales growth, while keeping service fast and friendly. Perks include medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, quarterly bonus, PTO, tuition assistance, and clear career growth paths.
Apprentice General Manager
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (standard 50-hour workweek with overtime)
Step-up role for future GMs: you’ll learn scheduling, P&L, hiring, and operations while acting as leader on duty. Comes with the same core benefits as GM plus a clear path to running your own store.
If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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