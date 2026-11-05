🍽️ Saint Charles Food & Hospitality: Multiple $80K+ Manager Roles

Saint Charles is busy and hiring, especially in restaurant leadership. If you’ve got management chops, there are some strong full-time roles here with solid pay and growth.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's Location: St Charles, MO

Salary: $66,000 – $81,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, salaried

Hands-on leader role running both kitchen and overall restaurant operations at a busy Pan-Asian concept. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, training, and employee discounts.

Employer: P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's Location: St Charles, MO

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, salaried

Top leadership role for the restaurant, focused on sales growth, guest experience, and team development. Includes comprehensive benefits, monthly/quarterly bonuses, management training, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: St Charles, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the whole restaurant, from hiring and training to P&L and sales growth, while keeping service fast and friendly. Perks include medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, quarterly bonus, PTO, tuition assistance, and clear career growth paths.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: St Charles, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (standard 50-hour workweek with overtime)

Step-up role for future GMs: you’ll learn scheduling, P&L, hiring, and operations while acting as leader on duty. Comes with the same core benefits as GM plus a clear path to running your own store.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.