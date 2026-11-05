🎓 Saint Charles MO Education Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Saint Charles is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood centers to the local university. If you like helping kids or college students succeed, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Infinite Wisdom

Infinite Wisdom Location: Saint Charles, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Perks: Dental, health, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, professional development

Teach a small group of 2–3 year olds with a focus on literacy and child development. Great fit if you have daycare/preschool experience and enjoy creating fun, age-appropriate lesson plans in a nurturing classroom.

Employer: Lindenwood University

Location: Saint Charles, MO (office setting; non-standard flex)

(office setting; non-standard flex) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Reports to: Vice President, Enrollment Management

Vice President, Enrollment Management Supervises: Student Success Navigators

Lead a team that helps undergrad students stay on track and graduate. You’ll manage caseloads, coach staff, work across campus offices, and use data to improve retention—ideal if you have higher-ed advising or student success experience and enjoy team leadership.

Employer: Just 4 Us Childcare and Learning

Location: Saint Charles, MO (in person; other sites in Saint Peters & O’Fallon)

(in person; other sites in Saint Peters & O’Fallon) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00 per hour (based on experience/education)

(based on experience/education) Perks: Health, dental, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, no nights or weekends

Work in an award-winning childcare center creating safe, fun, and educational classrooms. Perfect if you’re 18+, love working with kids, and either have or are willing to get CPR/First Aid and a Class E driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; education jobs in our area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.