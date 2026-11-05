🛒 Saint Charles Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Charles has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from retail floors to phones and pizza counters. If you like talking with people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission and incentives

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while hitting sales and service goals. This role is great if you’re tech-comfortable, like a fast pace, and want perks like free/discounted Spectrum services and room to grow your career.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 1966 Old Hwy 94, St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take phone orders, handle cash and card payments, and help make pizzas while keeping the store clean and running smoothly. Good fit if you like a busy, team-focused environment, can stand on your feet, and don’t mind working nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Perfect Choice Home Solutions

Location: Saint Charles, MO 63303

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: Paid time off, paid training

Make outbound calls to homeowners and set appointments for siding, windows, roofing, and bathroom remodeling projects. Ideal if you’re a confident, persuasive communicator with call center or appointment-setting experience who wants performance-based earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.