🔧 Saint Charles MO Building & Grounds Jobs, Multiple Roles

Saint Charles has some solid building and grounds roles right now, especially in healthcare and senior living. Good mix of entry-level cleaning work and skilled maintenance with strong benefits.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.70/hour

Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient rooms and common areas clean and safe. Mix of morning and afternoon/evening shifts with some weekends/holidays, plus benefits like PTO, health coverage, and training for growth.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.90–$21.74/hour

Focus on floor care in a hospital setting—stripping, waxing, buffing, and carpet cleaning with floor machines. Great if you have about a year of experience and want steady afternoon/evening hours plus full benefits.

Employer: EverTrue (Breeze Park community)

(Breeze Park community) Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $23.55–$37.75/hour

Skilled maintenance role at a senior living community, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and grounds. Uses a work order system, may do life-safety inspections, and offers strong benefits plus retirement match.

Employer: Laurel Meadows Wellness and Rehabilitation

Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 11:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m., Saturday–Wednesday

Hands-on facility maintenance in a long-term care setting, helping keep systems (electric, plumbing, HVAC) safe and the building clean and in good repair. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) match.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.