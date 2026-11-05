💰 Free camping night & tours for veterans at MO State Parks

💰 Free camping night & tours for veterans at Missouri State Parks

Missouri State Parks is saying thank you to those who served with special Veterans Day deals.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, any veteran or active-duty military member who camps at a Missouri State Parks campground and stays that night will get a promo code for one free night of camping in the future. Just show veteran or active-duty military ID at check-in.

From Saturday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can also enjoy free tours at Missouri state historic sites with valid military ID.

Year-round, Missouri State Parks offers a $2 per night camping discount for retired, veteran and active-duty military, plus family members of active-duty military who show valid military ID at check-in.

Some parks and historic sites have shorter fall hours, so check current hours online at Missouri State Parks before you go.