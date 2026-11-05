🚌 O’Fallon, MO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

O’Fallon’s on-the-move right now—delivery and driving jobs are popping up all over, from big shippers to healthcare.

Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring in O’Fallon, MO right now:

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: O’Fallon, MO

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile and $1,000 sign-on bonus (must work through 12/24/2026 for payout)

and (must work through for payout) Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly daytime shifts Monday–Saturday based on daily needs. No prior experience needed, but you’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and a qualifying vehicle.

Employer: Mavis Tire (NTB / Mavis Tires & Brakes)

Location: Listed for O’Fallon, MO, US (serving the Fairview Heights, IL area)

Listed for (serving the Fairview Heights, IL area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay with incentive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Competitive weekly pay with incentive compensation (exact rate not listed) Full-time shop role using modern alignment equipment, doing tire work, inspections, oil changes, and repairs. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and walk-in open interviews 7 days a week.

Employer: AdaptHealth

Location: O’Fallon, MO, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience, location, and role level (exact rate not listed)

Compensation based on experience, location, and role level (exact rate not listed) Field-based role delivering and setting up home medical and respiratory equipment, teaching patients how to use it, and handling basic maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.