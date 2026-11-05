💻 O’Fallon, MO Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT Roles $76K–$147K

O’Fallon’s tech scene is busy right now, with global names and major consultancies hiring. If you’re in software, security, or C/C++ dev, there are some strong options on the table.

Employer: Mastercard

Mastercard Location: O’Fallon, MO

Salary: $92,000 – $147,000

Type: Full-time

This role works on Mastercard’s Remote Payment Presentment Service, building secure, scalable payment apps used worldwide. You’ll design, code, test, and support Java/Spring enterprise software on AWS, with a strong focus on performance, security, and automation.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: O’Fallon, MO

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 a year

a year Type: Full-time

Hands-on C and C++ role on Linux, working with embedded or real-time distributed systems and CI/CD. You’ll lead design, mentor junior devs, review code, and help shape technical direction while staying close to complex, low-level engineering.

Employer: Mastercard

Mastercard Location: O’Fallon, MO

Salary: $76,000 – $127,000

Type: Full-time

Cybersecurity role focused on insider threat investigations and incident response. You’ll analyze alerts from tools like DLP, EDR, SIEM, Microsoft Purview/Defender/Sentinel, work closely with Legal, HR, and Security, and help improve Mastercard’s insider threat detection.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.