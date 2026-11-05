🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in O'Fallon, MO

O'Fallon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there are solid openings across shifts and settings.

Employer: St. Louis Arc (via Griswold Care Pairing registry)

St. Louis Arc (via registry) Location: O'Fallon, MO (serving St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren & Lincoln Counties)

(serving St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren & Lincoln Counties) Type: Full-time , independent contractor

, independent contractor Salary: Not listed (you negotiate your pay)

Work as an independent caregiver helping seniors stay safely at home. You pick your clients, set your own schedule, choose your areas, and negotiate your rate—great if you want control and flexibility.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-focused office where you’ll handle cleanings, perio care, X-rays, and patient education. Good fit if you’re a licensed hygienist who likes modern tech, detailed charting, and building long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Progress West Hospital (BJC HealthCare)

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Support the OR team by assembling and sterilizing instruments, preparing case carts, and helping with patient transport. PRN hours offer flexibility, and you get access to BJC Total Rewards with strong benefits for eligible roles.

Employer: St. Louis Children’s Hospital (BJC)

Location: Progress Point, O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient pediatric PT role with 4x10-hour shifts, sign-on bonus, CEU budget, and growth opportunities. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT interested in developmental and orthopedic pediatric patients at a top-ranked children’s hospital.

Employer: Garden View Care Center – O'Fallon

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Salary: From $22.00/hour

Premier skilled nursing facility hiring CNAs for day, evening, and night shifts with rotating weekends/holidays. Offers competitive wages, PTO, health, dental, vision, 401(k), and a flexible schedule in an upscale long-term care setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.