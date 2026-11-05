📣 Lee’s Summit Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lee’s Summit has some strong options right now if you like sales, talking with people, and building your income over time.

Below are a few solid roles with clear pay details and room to grow.

Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises

AAA Auto Club Enterprises Location: Lees Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $100K+ earning potential (commission-based)

Work in a local AAA branch selling memberships and insurance products. This one stands out for paid training, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and pension), plus tuition help and paid parental leave.

Employer: Shamrock Roofing & Construction

Shamrock Roofing & Construction Location: Lees Summit, MO

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor (Commission-only)

Salary: Commission-based, no base pay

Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and high commission potential as you close more projects. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like working outside, and want a path to a Project Manager role and possibly a company truck after hitting sales milestones.

Employer: Shamrock Roofing & Construction

Shamrock Roofing & Construction Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor (Commission-based)

Salary: Commission-based with structured training pay

Very similar to the role above, focused on meeting homeowners, inspecting roofs, and guiding projects from first visit to final payment. You get hands-on training, clear commission steps, and a growth path into leadership if you perform well.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.