🛒 Lee’s Summit Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lee’s Summit has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to busy weekend salons. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Lees Summit, MO

Salary: $26.00/hr starting, $27.00/hr in year 2

Type: Full-Time (avg 38 hrs/week)

Step into leadership at a busy grocery store, helping run day-to-day operations, lead a team, and keep the store looking sharp. This role comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid holidays, and up to 6 weeks paid parental leave for full-time employees.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4590

Walmart Supercenter #4590 Location: 3410 SW Market St, Lees Summit, MO 64082

Salary: $15–$28/hr + performance incentives & possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives & possible hourly premiums Type: Full-Time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Front-of-shop role in the Auto Care Center, helping customers with vehicle service needs while they shop. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO/PPTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4590

Walmart Supercenter #4590 Location: 3410 SW Market St, Lees Summit, MO 64082

Salary: $15–$28/hr + performance incentives & possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives & possible hourly premiums Type: Full-Time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Hands-on role in the Auto Care Center, working on vehicles and supporting the service team. You’ll get steady hours, strong benefits, store discounts, and paid education options, with room to grow your skills.

Employer: Great Clips (Carpe Diem Inc. franchise)

Location: Summitwoods Crossing, 1724 NW Chipman Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO

Pay: Estimated $24–$32+/hr (hourly pay + tips + bonuses)

(hourly pay + tips + bonuses) Type: Part-Time (weekends)

Perfect if you’re licensed and want weekend-only work with a steady flow of walk-in clients. You’ll get paid, hands-on training, ongoing education, PTO starting day one, and no need to bring your own clientele.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Good luck, and share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Lee’s Summit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.