🚧 Lee’s Summit Construction Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr Openings

Lee’s Summit is busy with concrete and industrial projects right now, and a few local crews are hiring solid, long-term help. If you like working with your hands and being outside, these are worth a look.

Employer: Leo Concrete

Leo Concrete Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (projects across the KC metro)

(projects across the KC metro) Salary: $22–$45 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time, in-person

Hands-on concrete work on both residential and commercial jobs: forming, pouring, finishing, and repairs. Good fit if you already have concrete or construction experience and want strong hourly pay plus benefits (401k match, health, dental, life, PTO) with room to grow.

Employer: Leo Concrete

Leo Concrete Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (KC metro job sites)

(KC metro job sites) Salary: $32–$45 per hour , based on experience and leadership

, based on experience and leadership Type: Full-time, in-person

Lead a crew while still working tools-in-hand: oversee pours, finishing, and site prep, and train less experienced workers. Ideal if you have 5+ years concrete experience, can read plans, and want a lead role with benefits (401k match, health, dental, life, PTO).

Employer: OTC Industrial Technologies

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (travel to customer sites)

(travel to customer sites) Salary: $35–$38 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Type: Full-time, field service

Service and repair industrial rotating equipment (pumps, compressors, turbines, etc.) in the field. Great for techs with 3+ years mechanical/industrial maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and a valid driver’s license, plus full benefits, 401k match, PTO, and training for career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.