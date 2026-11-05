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🚧 Lee’s Summit Construction Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr Openings
Lee’s Summit is busy with concrete and industrial projects right now, and a few local crews are hiring solid, long-term help. If you like working with your hands and being outside, these are worth a look.
Concrete Laborer / Concrete Finisher
- Employer: Leo Concrete
- Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (projects across the KC metro)
- Salary: $22–$45 per hour, based on experience
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Hands-on concrete work on both residential and commercial jobs: forming, pouring, finishing, and repairs. Good fit if you already have concrete or construction experience and want strong hourly pay plus benefits (401k match, health, dental, life, PTO) with room to grow.
Experienced Concrete Finisher / Crew Lead
- Employer: Leo Concrete
- Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (KC metro job sites)
- Salary: $32–$45 per hour, based on experience and leadership
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Lead a crew while still working tools-in-hand: oversee pours, finishing, and site prep, and train less experienced workers. Ideal if you have 5+ years concrete experience, can read plans, and want a lead role with benefits (401k match, health, dental, life, PTO).
Electro Mechanical Field Service Technician (Rotating Equipment)
- Employer: OTC Industrial Technologies
- Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (travel to customer sites)
- Salary: $35–$38 per hour, depending on experience
- Type: Full-time, field service
Service and repair industrial rotating equipment (pumps, compressors, turbines, etc.) in the field. Great for techs with 3+ years mechanical/industrial maintenance experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and a valid driver’s license, plus full benefits, 401k match, PTO, and training for career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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