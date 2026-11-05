📅 Free Sparkle in the Park lighting kicks off Nov. 23

📅 Free Sparkle in the Park lights kick-off in Carthage

Get ready for holiday lights in Central Park!

Join Carthage Water & Electric Plant on Monday, November 23 at 6:00 p.m. for the Sparkle in the Park Lighting Ceremony as they flip the switch on thousands of lights and festive displays. If the weather is bad, the ceremony will move to November 24 at 6:00 p.m.

The displays are handcrafted by CWEP employees as a free gift to the community. The event is FREE and open to the public – all ages are welcome.

After the ceremony, Sparkle in the Park will shine nightly from November 23 through January 1, 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Stroll the park, take family photos, and share your shots with #sparkleinthepark.

Bring your loved ones, bundle up, and enjoy the holiday lights all season long!