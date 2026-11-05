📅 Workshop: Researching Great Lakes shipwreck ancestors

📅 Learn to Research Maritime Ancestors

Curious if a "missing" ancestor might be connected to a shipwreck on the Great Lakes or another North American waterway? This session will share ways to research family members who may have been involved in maritime disasters.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 2:00–3:00pm. It’s part of the library’s Ancestry Library Edition Tutorials series.

If you’re into family history or trying to solve a genealogy mystery, this could be a helpful, focused workshop to add to your calendar.