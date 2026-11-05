🏥 Lake Saint Louis Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lake Saint Louis has a nice mix of hands-on animal care, patient-facing pharmacy work, and high-end surgical coverage roles right now. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Lake St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary/Bonus: Competitive base + production bonus, no negative accrual, $30,000 signing bonus

Work in a local vet practice with the backing of a large, vet-led network. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, maternity leave, 401k match), paid liability coverage, CE allowance with paid days off, and mentorship and leadership tracks if you want to grow.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Lake Saint Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary Range: $17 – $23.25/hour

“Earn while you learn” role where Walgreens trains you toward PTCB certification and a portable pharmacy tech career. Patient-facing work, modern pharmacy tools, employee discount, health/dental/vision (with a 30-hour week), 401(k), and career development programs.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Lake St Louis, MO (private practice setting, multiple hospitals)

(private practice setting, multiple hospitals) Type: Locum tenens (listed as internship)

Locum tenens (listed as internship) Pay: $250 – $300/hour

Call-only locums role covering private practice patients only (not hospital call), with both open and endovascular procedures. Includes paid malpractice, prepaid travel and housing, and 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.