📅 Carthage 2026 holiday calendar: parades, Mondays & more

📅 Carthage 2026 Holiday Season: Key Monday & Saturday Events

Carthage builds its Christmas season around Monday nights, with big traditions on Saturdays too.

Main dates for 2026:

Fri, Nov. 13 – Parade entry deadline; Florette Floral Design open house, 11 a.m., 1608 S. Maple St.

– Parade entry deadline; Florette Floral Design open house, Sat, Nov. 14 – Veterans Day Parade, 2 p.m. Starts at 5th & Main , circles the Square, ends at 6th & Grant . Free to watch; food at 4 p.m. , band at 7 p.m.

– Starts at , circles the Square, ends at . Free to watch; food at , band at Thu, Nov. 19 – Sapphire Collective opening, 4 p.m., 345 S. Main St.

– Sapphire Collective opening, Fri, Nov. 20 – Precious Moments Chapel lighting, 6–8 p.m., 4321 S. Chapel Rd. Free.

– Precious Moments Chapel lighting, Free. Sat, Nov. 28 – Small Business Saturday at participating Carthage shops.

– at participating Carthage shops. Sat, Dec. 5 – Holiday Homes Tour , 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Phelps House, 1146 S. Grand Ave. Tickets $30 advance / $35 door . Tea at Phelps House (reservation only), $40 , tickets for ages 6+ , call 417-358-1776 .

– , Tickets . Tea at Phelps House (reservation only), , tickets for ages , call . Mon, Dec. 7 – Mayor’s Tree Lighting on the Square, then the 53rd Carthage Christmas Parade, 7–8 p.m. Route: Chestnut & Main → north on Main → around Historic Carthage Square → south to Grant → finish at Chestnut & Grant. Theme: “Merry Christmas America.”

– Mayor’s Tree Lighting on the Square, then the Route: Chestnut & Main → north on Main → around Historic Carthage Square → south to Grant → finish at Chestnut & Grant. Theme: Mon, Dec. 14 – Candy Cane Hunt , Central Park . Free; bring a basket.

– , . Free; bring a basket. Mon, Dec. 21 – Last Monday before Christmas; more Merry Mondays events to be posted by Vision Carthage.

Parade entries (decorated for Christmas) are due Fri, Nov. 13; only commercial entries pay a $30 fee via the contact on the City of Carthage events page.