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Carthage
📅 Carthage 2026 holiday calendar: parades, Mondays & more
2 days ago
📅 Carthage 2026 Holiday Season: Key Monday & Saturday Events
Carthage builds its Christmas season around Monday nights, with big traditions on Saturdays too.
Main dates for 2026:
- Fri, Nov. 13 – Parade entry deadline; Florette Floral Design open house, 11 a.m., 1608 S. Maple St.
- Sat, Nov. 14 – Veterans Day Parade, 2 p.m. Starts at 5th & Main, circles the Square, ends at 6th & Grant. Free to watch; food at 4 p.m., band at 7 p.m.
- Thu, Nov. 19 – Sapphire Collective opening, 4 p.m., 345 S. Main St.
- Fri, Nov. 20 – Precious Moments Chapel lighting, 6–8 p.m., 4321 S. Chapel Rd. Free.
- Sat, Nov. 28 – Small Business Saturday at participating Carthage shops.
- Sat, Dec. 5 – Holiday Homes Tour, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Phelps House, 1146 S. Grand Ave. Tickets $30 advance / $35 door. Tea at Phelps House (reservation only), $40, tickets for ages 6+, call 417-358-1776.
- Mon, Dec. 7 – Mayor’s Tree Lighting on the Square, then the 53rd Carthage Christmas Parade, 7–8 p.m. Route: Chestnut & Main → north on Main → around Historic Carthage Square → south to Grant → finish at Chestnut & Grant. Theme: “Merry Christmas America.”
- Mon, Dec. 14 – Candy Cane Hunt, Central Park. Free; bring a basket.
- Mon, Dec. 21 – Last Monday before Christmas; more Merry Mondays events to be posted by Vision Carthage.
Parade entries (decorated for Christmas) are due Fri, Nov. 13; only commercial entries pay a $30 fee via the contact on the City of Carthage events page.
More Info: Carthage Christmas Parade 2026 and the Monday Nigh...
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