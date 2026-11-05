📋 Saint Charles MO Admin Jobs – Multiple Roles from Schools to City Hall

Saint Charles has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to city hall to healthcare. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face at the front desk, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: St. Charles, MO (Zumbehl Rd., supports multiple offsite clinics)

(Zumbehl Rd., supports multiple offsite clinics) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, regular, 40 hrs/week

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients, handling scheduling, registration, insurance checks, and payments. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, calm in a fast pace, and have 1–3 years of clerical/customer service (healthcare experience is a plus). Mercy highlights strong benefits from day one, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match.

Employer: Francis Howell School District

Location: St. Charles, MO (secondary school site)

(secondary school site) Salary: $17.08/hour

Hours: 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Type: Full-time

This role keeps a busy school office running: front desk support, student records, phones, email, events, and purchasing. Great if you like working around students and staff and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace. FHSD offers employer‑paid medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short‑term disability, and paid holidays.

Employer: City of St. Charles, MO – Mayor’s Office

Location: Saint Charles, MO

Salary: $62,557.79 annually

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled

High‑level admin role supporting the Mayor and Mayor’s Office. You’ll manage the Mayor’s calendar, communications, boards and commissions, events, budgets, and records, and often act as a liaison with residents and community groups. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of executive‑level admin experience and enjoy a visible, civic‑focused position. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, pension, paid vacation, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.