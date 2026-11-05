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St. Louis
📋 St. Louis Admin & Clerical Roundup: Multiple Roles Paying Up to $51K
3 days ago
St. Louis has a nice mix of front-desk, legal, healthcare, and office roles right now. Good options whether you’re just starting out or already have solid admin experience.
Patient Access Representative – Mercy Hospital
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: St. Louis, MO (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the first smile patients see and handle scheduling, registration, insurance checks, and financial clearance. Great fit if you like fast-paced work, detailed data entry, and direct patient contact, with strong benefits and growth in a large health system.
Legal Secretary – Defense Litigation
- Employer: Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid – in office 3x/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior legal support role for a national firm, handling state/federal filings, e-filing, deadlines, and complex litigation documents. Best for someone with 5+ years litigation experience who wants a professional environment, competitive pay, and solid benefits.
Production Assistant – Legal Services
- Employer: Lexitas
- Location: St. Louis, MO (711 N 11th St, on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20/hour
Support a national legal services company by scanning, printing, assembling transcripts and exhibits, and handling shipments. Good for detail-focused folks who like hands-on office work plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.
Guest Services Coordinator
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $18–$24/hour
Front-of-house role greeting visitors, managing appointments, calls, and emails, and keeping reception organized. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, life insurance, and parental leave—nice if you want steady weekday hours and lots of people time.
Executive Assistant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Fishel Chiropractic
- Location: St. Louis, MO (office + some home support)
- Type: Part-time, 20–25 hrs/week
- Pay: $21–$23/hour + bonuses after 90 days
High-trust role as the doctor’s right hand, covering front desk, patient coordination, executive support, and some household management. Includes free chiropractic care, discounted family care, and 401(k)—great if you’re organized, proactive, and like variety.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23–$28/hour
Handle check-ins, calls, visitor questions, mail, and basic admin while keeping reception running smoothly. Strong hourly rate plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance for someone who enjoys a busy, customer-facing desk.
Clerk III – Financial and Civil Matters
- Employer: St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office
- Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $47,500–$51,000/year
Work in the Financial and Civil Matters Unit handling restitution, bad checks, expungements, and Sunshine Law requests. Good government role if you have 4+ years clerical/secretarial experience, like detailed recordkeeping, and want public-sector benefits.
Office Manager (Part-Time)
- Employer: MyBrandPromo Inc (MyBrand)
- Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)
- Type: Part-time, ~25–30 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 9:00–3:30 core hours
- Pay: Not listed
Own the day-to-day of a branded products company’s office: front desk, supplies, events, travel, onboarding, and HR support. Great if you like a creative, people-focused environment and enjoy using Google Workspace and AI tools to keep things running smoothly.
Executive Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Concordia Plans
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Not specified (appears full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
High-level support to C-suite and Board, including calendar and meeting management, Board materials, executive communications, and governance records. Strong fit for someone with 5+ years admin experience, advanced PowerPoint skills, and interest in a mission-based, LCMS-affiliated organization with robust benefits.
Academic Support Assistant – Internal Medicine
- Employer: SSM Health
- Location: St. Louis, MO – SLU West Pavilion
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30
- Pay: Not listed
Blend of clinic admin and academic support: scheduling, patient coordination, surgery authorizations, and some research invoicing. Good next step if you have 1+ year experience, want strong health system benefits, and like both patient and office work.
Patient Access Representative I – PRN
- Employer: SSM Health – Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: PRN / Per Diem, variable schedule with weekends/holidays
- Pay: Not listed
On-call style role doing patient scheduling, registration, and insurance pre-auth support in a pediatric hospital. Nice if you need flexible hours and want to get experience in a busy, mission-driven healthcare setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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