📋 St. Louis Admin & Clerical Roundup: Multiple Roles Paying Up to $51K

St. Louis has a nice mix of front-desk, legal, healthcare, and office roles right now. Good options whether you’re just starting out or already have solid admin experience.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: St. Louis, MO (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see and handle scheduling, registration, insurance checks, and financial clearance. Great fit if you like fast-paced work, detailed data entry, and direct patient contact, with strong benefits and growth in a large health system.

Employer: Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid – in office 3x/week)

(hybrid – in office 3x/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior legal support role for a national firm, handling state/federal filings, e-filing, deadlines, and complex litigation documents. Best for someone with 5+ years litigation experience who wants a professional environment, competitive pay, and solid benefits.

Employer: Lexitas

Location: St. Louis, MO (711 N 11th St, on-site)

(711 N 11th St, on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Support a national legal services company by scanning, printing, assembling transcripts and exhibits, and handling shipments. Good for detail-focused folks who like hands-on office work plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Front-of-house role greeting visitors, managing appointments, calls, and emails, and keeping reception organized. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, life insurance, and parental leave—nice if you want steady weekday hours and lots of people time.

Employer: Fishel Chiropractic

Location: St. Louis, MO (office + some home support)

(office + some home support) Type: Part-time, 20–25 hrs/week

Pay: $21–$23/hour + bonuses after 90 days

High-trust role as the doctor’s right hand, covering front desk, patient coordination, executive support, and some household management. Includes free chiropractic care, discounted family care, and 401(k)—great if you’re organized, proactive, and like variety.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$28/hour

Handle check-ins, calls, visitor questions, mail, and basic admin while keeping reception running smoothly. Strong hourly rate plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance for someone who enjoys a busy, customer-facing desk.

Employer: St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office

Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,500–$51,000/year

Work in the Financial and Civil Matters Unit handling restitution, bad checks, expungements, and Sunshine Law requests. Good government role if you have 4+ years clerical/secretarial experience, like detailed recordkeeping, and want public-sector benefits.

Employer: MyBrandPromo Inc (MyBrand)

Location: St. Louis, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, ~25–30 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 9:00–3:30 core hours

Pay: Not listed

Own the day-to-day of a branded products company’s office: front desk, supplies, events, travel, onboarding, and HR support. Great if you like a creative, people-focused environment and enjoy using Google Workspace and AI tools to keep things running smoothly.

Employer: Concordia Plans

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not specified (appears full-time)

Not specified (appears full-time) Pay: Not listed

High-level support to C-suite and Board, including calendar and meeting management, Board materials, executive communications, and governance records. Strong fit for someone with 5+ years admin experience, advanced PowerPoint skills, and interest in a mission-based, LCMS-affiliated organization with robust benefits.

Employer: SSM Health

Location: St. Louis, MO – SLU West Pavilion

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30

Pay: Not listed

Blend of clinic admin and academic support: scheduling, patient coordination, surgery authorizations, and some research invoicing. Good next step if you have 1+ year experience, want strong health system benefits, and like both patient and office work.

Employer: SSM Health – Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: PRN / Per Diem, variable schedule with weekends/holidays

Pay: Not listed

On-call style role doing patient scheduling, registration, and insurance pre-auth support in a pediatric hospital. Nice if you need flexible hours and want to get experience in a busy, mission-driven healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.