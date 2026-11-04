🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lake Saint Louis

Lake Saint Louis has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from quick-service spots to big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Lake St Louis, MO (157 Pond Fort Trl, Ste 102)

(157 Pond Fort Trl, Ste 102) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends phone work, taking orders, and helping make pizzas. Good fit if you want fast-paced work, flexible hours, and a place to build customer service skills without needing past experience.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Lake St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team, work hands-on in the shop, and help customers stay safe on the road. This is a solid step up if you want leadership experience, weekly pay, Sundays off, and room to grow into store management.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Lake St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Help customers find what they need for home projects, from lumber to drywall, mainly on closing shifts. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Lake St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Work mostly with contractors and “pro” customers during the day, helping them get in and out quickly with the right materials. You’ll get the same Lowe’s benefits plus the chance to learn more about the trades and grow your retail career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail and service roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.