🤝 Saint Joseph MO Community Jobs With Multiple Openings

Saint Joseph has some solid options right now if you like helping people and want steady, meaningful work. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact and still keep a flexible schedule.

Employer: BK Behavior

BK Behavior Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$26 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy. This role offers same-day pay, flexible hours, paid training, and is great if you have childcare, education, or caregiving experience and can commit at least 6 months.

Employer: Specialized Support Services, Inc.

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time & part-time shifts available (evenings and overnights)

(evenings and overnights) Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Support adults with daily living tasks like cooking, cleaning, bathing, and getting out into the community. This job comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and training, and is a good fit if you’re patient, reliable, and open to working evenings or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast. And if you know someone who’d be great at this kind of work, send them a link.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.