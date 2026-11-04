📣 St. Louis Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Louis has a healthy mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level event work to six-figure corporate and agency positions. Here are some of the most interesting local options hiring today.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid; also Charlotte, Minneapolis)

Salary: $68,000–$104,000 base (range for St. Louis)

Type: Full-time

Write internal content, newsletters, and employee stories for the Wealth & Investment Management group. Great fit if you have 2+ years in PR/corporate communications and want strong pay, big-bank benefits, and a clear communications career path.

Duplicate Indeed listing not shown separately.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

High-level pharmaceutical sales role calling on clinics and hospitals. You’ll use your 5+ years pharma sales and 2+ years specialty experience to grow a defined territory with strong support, benefits, and room to advance in a major healthcare sales organization.

Same role also listed on Indeed; included once.

Employer: Show Me Marketing Network

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid local)

Salary: 100% commission-based

Type: Part-time contract, commission-only

Flexible, work-your-own-hours role selling digital marketing and indoor digital ad placements to local businesses. Best for self-starters with 1–3 years of B2B or outside sales who want unlimited earning potential and don’t mind commission-only pay.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO (remote CST/EST preferred)

Type: Full-time

Behind-the-scenes pre-sales strategist for a major sales and marketing agency. You’ll build RFP responses, pricing, and pitch decks for CPG and retail clients—ideal if you have 4–6 years agency/marketing services experience and love turning data into persuasive proposals.

Employer: Coegi

Location: St. Louis, MO or Columbia, MO (hybrid: 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on digital media account role managing campaigns across display, video, social, and search. Great for someone with 1+ year in digital advertising or account management who wants client-facing work, strong training, and solid benefits in a growing agency.

Employer: VeloSource

Location: St. Louis, MO (remote/travel)

Type: Full-time

Hunter-style business development role selling locum tenens and MSP staffing solutions to hospitals and health systems. Designed for 3+ years of healthcare staffing or similar B2B sales with a strong track record of winning new accounts and closing complex deals.

Employer: Arch Events

Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site, events-based)

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of brand ambassadors at live events and activations. Good fit if you have team lead or supervisor experience in events, retail, or hospitality and enjoy coaching people, solving on-site issues, and keeping campaigns on track.

Employer: Arch Events

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Client-facing marketing and account role with a sports-flavored twist—ideal if you have a sports or athletics background and want to help design and run sales campaigns. You’ll manage client relationships, coordinate projects, and track campaign performance.

Employer: Priority1

Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site/field)

Type: Full-time

Grow a local territory for a tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) company. You’ll prospect, run sales meetings, and manage accounts—great for someone with logistics or B2B sales experience who likes being out with customers and owning a book of business.

Employer: Weir Minerals

Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Office-based technical sales role supporting mining and industrial customers. Perfect if you have a Mechanical Engineering degree and want to size pumps, prepare quotes, and support customers without travel, inside a global engineering company.

Employer: AMP Innovations

Location: St. Louis, MO (fully on-site, retail settings)

Type: Full-time

Great entry-level spot if you’re new to marketing and sales. You’ll represent brands in retail, talk with customers, and support promotions—with a guaranteed base salary plus uncapped incentives, paid training, and clear growth paths.

Employer: EMERGE (recruiting for an AmLaw 100 firm)

Location: Role based in Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, or Kansas City

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 base

Senior BD/marketing role in a national law firm, supporting Litigation and Labor & Employment practices. Best for candidates with 4+ years legal/professional services BD who enjoy RFPs, pitches, client initiatives, and working closely with partners.

Employer: Veritas Selections

Location: St. Louis, MO (in-person, field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year (commission-based)

Relationship-driven wine & spirits sales role managing and growing a St. Louis territory. Ideal if you know the local bar/restaurant/retail scene, love wine and spirits, and want commission-driven income plus health benefits, PTO, and retirement match.

Employer: The Cigna Group (Evernorth Health Services)

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid/remote eligible)

Type: Full-time

High-impact sales enablement role shaping pitch strategy and presentations for Evernorth’s sales and account teams. Great for someone with 5+ years in project management, sales effectiveness, or communications who loves storytelling, decks, and coaching presenters.

Employer: Keeley Companies

Location: St. Louis, MO (on-site)

Type: Internship/Co-op (Spring & Summer 2027)

Future communications and events internship where you’ll help run company events, draft internal communications, and support change-management projects. A nice fit for students in marketing, communications, or business planning ahead.

Employer: Nations Network (powered by PLACE / Keller Williams)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (licensed real estate agent)

Team-based real estate sales role where you partner with a senior advisor instead of going solo. You’ll focus on showings, offers, and lead generation while the team handles marketing, systems, and transaction support.

Employer: FuseGlobal (onsite at Fortune 100 food & beverage company)

Location: St. Louis, MO (Mon–Thu onsite, Fri WFH; pet-friendly office)

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Pay: Up to $39.25/hour + OT

Lead omni-channel marketing projects for an internal creative team—digital, eComm, print, video, and packaging. Great for someone with 3+ years marketing/agency project management and experience in tools like Workfront, Jira, or Monday.com.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,750–$75,000/year

Join a commercial real estate capital markets marketing hub, managing projects and materials for investment property listings. Ideal if you have 3–4+ years marketing experience plus Adobe Creative Suite skills and like fast-paced, deal-driven work.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.