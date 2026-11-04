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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in O'Fallon, MO
O'Fallon’s service and retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep (01641) – 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: O'Fallon, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take phone orders, handle payments, help make pizzas, and keep the store clean and running smoothly. Good fit if you’re friendly, can multitask in a fast pace, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 25 lbs.
Retail Sales
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: O'Fallon, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Help guests find gifts, snacks, and home items in the country store. Comes with weekly pay, same-day pay access, discounts, and benefits eligibility even for part-timers, plus training if you’re new to retail.
Merchandiser – St. Charles County, MO
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: O'Fallon, MO (St. Charles County territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build displays, stock shelves and coolers, and set up promo signs for a major beverage distributor. You’ll drive your own vehicle, visit multiple retail stores, and do some lifting (up to 48 lbs) while keeping strong relationships with store staff.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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