🔧 Oliver Township & Ridgedale MO: Multiple Resort Maintenance Roles

Oliver Township folks, if you don’t mind tools, walking, and fresh Ozarks air, Big Cedar Lodge in nearby Ridgedale, MO has some solid full-time roles with benefits.

Employer: Big Cedar Lodge

Big Cedar Lodge Location: Ridgedale, MO (near Oliver Township)

(near Oliver Township) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping the resort running: fixing plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general repairs across guest rooms and public areas. Good fit if you have 2–3 years maintenance experience, can lift up to 100 lbs occasionally, and hold a Missouri “E” or Arkansas “D” license with “P” endorsement. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time, plus discounts at Bass Pro and the resort.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Big Cedar Lodge

Big Cedar Lodge Location: Ridgedale, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More of an inspection and oversight role. You’ll walk the property, check rooms and facilities, and recommend repairs, painting, and layout changes to keep the resort looking sharp. Needs 1–2 years related experience, a valid Missouri “E” or Arkansas “P” driver’s license, and comfort working indoors and outdoors in all kinds of weather. Comes with the same full-time benefits and resort/Bass Pro discounts.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.