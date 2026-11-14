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🎁 Free Finds in Missouri City — Dressers, Desk & Baby Gear
Missouri City neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you need furniture or baby gear, these local freebies might be just what you’re looking for.
Free Vintage Wooden Dressers with 10 Drawers, One with Mirror
Item: Free vintage wooden dressers
Condition: Sturdy vintage wood, 10 spacious drawers with ornate handles, one dresser includes a mirror
Use: Great for bedroom storage or extra clothing space
Location: Quail Valley 2, Missouri City, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
These classic wooden dressers offer lots of storage with a vintage look. The drawers have ornate handles and there are a total of 10 drawers between them, with one dresser including a mirror on top.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Philips Avent and Dr. Brown's Anti-colic Baby Bottles
Item: Philips Avent and Dr. Brown's anti-colic baby bottles
Features: Designed to reduce colic, gas, and reflux, includes air-free vent, easy to clean
Included:
- 2 × 9 oz Philips bottles
- 1 × 4 oz Philips bottle
- 1 × 4 oz Dr. Brown’s bottle
Location: Crestmont Place, Missouri City, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice set of mixed-size bottles for a growing baby, all made to help with feeding comfort.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Desk with Keyboard Tray
Item: Wooden desk with pull-out keyboard tray
Condition: Described as sturdy and very heavy
Use: Ideal for a home office or study space
Pickup notes:
- Please come pick up as soon as possible
- Desk is too large for the current home
- You will need another person to help move it
- You will need a drill to take it apart or move it
Location: Quail Valley Thunderbird North, Missouri City, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Missouri City tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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