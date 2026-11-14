Missouri City neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you need furniture or baby gear, these local freebies might be just what you’re looking for.

Item: Free vintage wooden dressers

Condition: Sturdy vintage wood, 10 spacious drawers with ornate handles, one dresser includes a mirror

Use: Great for bedroom storage or extra clothing space

Location: Quail Valley 2, Missouri City, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

These classic wooden dressers offer lots of storage with a vintage look. The drawers have ornate handles and there are a total of 10 drawers between them, with one dresser including a mirror on top.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Philips Avent and Dr. Brown's anti-colic baby bottles

Features: Designed to reduce colic, gas, and reflux, includes air-free vent, easy to clean

Included:

2 × 9 oz Philips bottles

bottles 1 × 4 oz Philips bottle

bottle 1 × 4 oz Dr. Brown’s bottle

Location: Crestmont Place, Missouri City, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice set of mixed-size bottles for a growing baby, all made to help with feeding comfort.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden desk with pull-out keyboard tray

Condition: Described as sturdy and very heavy

Use: Ideal for a home office or study space

Pickup notes:

Please come pick up as soon as possible

Desk is too large for the current home

for the current home You will need another person to help move it

to help move it You will need a drill to take it apart or move it

Location: Quail Valley Thunderbird North, Missouri City, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Missouri City tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.