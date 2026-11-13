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Missouri City
Missouri City hiring 911 Telecommunications Officers
11 days ago
The Missouri City Police Department is hiring 911 Telecommunications Officers with a starting salary of $52,000 per year ($25/hour). Applications are due by November 29, 2026, and the next testing date is December 4, 2026. Apply here: https://www.missouricitytx.gov/1264/Dispatch-Careers
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Missouri City, Texas - City Government
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