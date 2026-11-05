🍽️ Missouri City Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Missouri City has some solid food service jobs right now, from big-name chains to a brand-new local spot. Good mix of entry-level roles and chances to grow.

Employer: KFC (KBP Foods)

KFC (KBP Foods) Location: Missouri City, TX

Type: Likely part-time / full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

No experience needed—just be 16+, bring a good attitude, and they’ll train you. Perks include paid training, free shift meal, KFC discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and education help like free GED and scholarships.

Employer: PITSTOP

Location: Missouri City, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work in a brand-new gas station deli with all new equipment in a busy area. You’ll run daily deli operations, make and serve fresh food, keep things clean, and give friendly service—with room to grow as the business grows.

Employer: Denny's

Location: Missouri City, TX

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Salary: $9.00 – $12.00 per hour

Help keep the kitchen and dining room running smoothly by washing dishes, clearing tables, and resetting for new guests. Great starter job to learn restaurant basics in a busy, team-focused setting.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.