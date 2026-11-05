🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Missouri City Right Now

Missouri City neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from school uniforms to home furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your family or your home.

Item: Girls’ gym uniforms for Missouri City Middle School

What it is: Two full gym sets (shirt and shorts), adult medium

Condition: Brand new, never worn – daughter transferred schools, so they can’t return them

Location: Pine Island, Missouri City, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you have a student at Missouri City Middle School and want to save on school costs. The poster asks that you send a private message if you’re interested or know someone who could use them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Garden-related free item (exact item not described)

Note from poster: “Is outside” – likely a curbside pickup situation

Location: Quail Valley 2, Missouri City, TX (near 2821 Richton Rd., Stafford, TX 77477)

Source: nextdoor.com

The post is brief, but it’s listed under Garden, so it may be something for your yard or outdoor space. Since it’s outside, you may be able to pick it up without contacting the poster first, but check the listing for any updates.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage wooden chair

Details: Classic design with a woven backrest and cushioned seat – nice for a reading corner, desk, or extra seating

Location: Heritage Colony, Missouri City, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

If you like older, classic furniture styles, this could be a great accent piece for your home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Missouri City tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.