Missoula’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. These roles range from seasonal holiday fun to steady full-time kitchen work.

Employer: VIP Holiday Photos

VIP Holiday Photos Location: Missoula, MT (Southgate Mall)

Type: Seasonal / Temporary, in-person

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Help families make holiday memories at the Santa photo set. Great fit if you enjoy kids, have a theater/performing or teaching background, and can work evenings and weekends during the holiday season.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay & benefits: "Great pay," free meals while working, health benefits for eligible full-time staff, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and more (see benefits link in posting)

Front-of-house and kitchen role where you greet guests, serve food, handle cash, and help keep the restaurant clean. Training is provided, schedules are flexible, and there’s room to grow into leadership if you want a longer-term path.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Variable shifts posted in advance, with attendance and shift-pickup incentives

Support the kitchen in a residential community by helping prep and serve meals, set up trays and dining areas, and keep things clean and safe. Good option if you like steady hours, working with older adults, and want cross-training in different kitchen tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.