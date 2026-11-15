Missoula’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital RN roles to hands-on caregiving and even massage therapy. If you’re looking to stay local but grow your skills, these openings cover nights, days, clinics, and travel.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

The Goodman Group, LLC Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time | Overnight | Variable schedule

Salary: Not listed

This role supports residents with daily living tasks in an assisted living/long-term care setting, focusing on dignity and respectful care. Good fit if you’re comfortable with lifting, hands-on care, and want steady overnight hours.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

The Goodman Group, LLC Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time | Variable shifts (Days, Eve, NOC; 8- & 12-hour)

Salary: Not listed | $7,500 sign-on bonus for full-time

RN role in long-term care/assisted living, leading and directing care teams while providing holistic nursing care. Great if you want a stable setting, multiple shift options, and leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Community Medical Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time (0.4 FTE) | Days | Mon & Thu, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role focused on coordinating care for pediatric surgery patients and families before and after procedures. Ideal if you like predictable daytime hours, education-focused nursing, and working closely with pediatric specialists.

Employer: Community Medical Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Part-time | Days | Tue, Wed & Fri, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Similar pediatric surgery clinic RN role with a different three-day schedule, caring for kids with complex medical needs and managing feeding devices and ostomies. Great for nurses who enjoy detailed care coordination and family-centered support.

Employer: Community Medical Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE) | Nights (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m.), 3x12

Salary: Not listed | Differentials: $5/hr nights, $3.50/hr weekends, plus charge RN/certification pay if eligible

Night-shift RN role on a post-acute rehab unit helping patients regain strength and independence after illness, injury, or surgery. Good match if you like seeing measurable progress and want strong differentials and benefits.

Employer: Community Medical Center

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE) | Nights (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed | Differentials: $6/hr float, $3.50/hr weekends, plus charge RN/certification pay if eligible

Float Pool RNs cover ICU/PCU, Med-Surg, Extended Stay, ED, and Rehab, so no two shifts are the same. Great for experienced bedside nurses who like variety, fast learning, and being a go-to resource across the hospital.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time | Travel contract | 13 weeks | 40 hrs/week | 10-hr day shifts

Salary: $2,770–$2,973 per week (per listing; depends on experience/qualifications)

13-week IR Tech contract in a hospital setting with potential to extend, plus day-one benefits and CEU access. Best for ARRT-certified techs with 2–3 years of IR experience who want strong weekly pay and travel perks.

Employer: Mankind Barbershop and Shave Parlor

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time or Part-time | W-2 or Booth Rental

Salary: Not listed (compensation/terms based on experience and arrangement)

Licensed massage therapist role inside a high-end men’s grooming shop, with flexible setup as either an employee or booth renter. Nice fit if you want to build or grow a clientele in a stylish, in-person setting with benefits like flexible schedule and paid time off for W-2.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.