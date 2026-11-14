Missoula has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from flexible entry-level work to full-time careers with growth paths.

Employer: The Hiller Companies

The Hiller Companies Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus commissions (range not listed)

Sell fire protection products, systems, and services while calling on new and existing customers. Good fit if you like relationship-based selling and want uncapped commission potential tied to safety-focused work.

Employer: The Hiller Companies

The Hiller Companies Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus commissions (range not listed)

Focus on commercial and industrial clients, selling fire protection systems and providing technical guidance. Ideal if you enjoy more complex, solution-based sales and working with engineering/design teams.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Missoula, MT (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (exact numbers not listed)

Build and manage a book of business selling radio, digital, and event marketing to local companies. Comes with 3 weeks PTO + 9 paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong training for experienced sellers.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Missoula, MT (remote/local hybrid)

Type: Part-time, flexible

Pay: $25.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Sell Cutco kitchen and home products through one-on-one appointments, with virtual training and a very flexible schedule. Great for students or anyone needing extra income and sales experience without prior background.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.