Missoula’s on-the-move right now: solid options if you like being on the road and home most nights. Here are several transportation openings worth a quick look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Missoula, MT (4921 N Reserve St)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: Not listed (hourly wage + tips + paid mileage)

Drive your own car, listen to your own music, and earn tips every shift. Flexible schedules, weekly pay, and mileage reimbursement; must be 18+ with a clean driving record and at least 2 years of driving history (or 1 year if 19+).

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Missoula, MT (111 South Ave W)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Salary: Not listed (hourly wage + tips + paid mileage)

Same setup as the North Reserve store, just on the south side of town. Good fit if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, and steady delivery work as long as your MVR and driving record are clean.

Employer: Street Smart

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Shop-based role working on traffic safety equipment with some travel (up to 3–7 days/month, more in busy season). Comes with strong benefits (100% company-paid medical and dental for individuals, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays) and room to grow into higher-level tech roles.

Employer: AiLO Logistics

Location: Missoula, MT

Type: Full-time, seasonal temporary-to-hire

Salary: $36.03/hour (seasonal rate up to 40 hrs/week, Nov 28–Dec 24, 2026)

Drive local USPS mail routes, be home daily, and earn a strong hourly rate during the holiday season. Requires CDL Class A, at least 2 years’ experience, a safe record, and passing a federal background check; could turn into a longer-term role.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.